The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning with heavy snow forecast for parts of Scotland.
The alert warns that heavy snow will lead to travel disruption on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The warning comes in to force at 3pm on Tuesday and runs until midnight.
An amber warning represents an increased likelihood of severe weather impacts that could potentially disrupt plans. These ‘potential impacts’ are travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and potential risk to life and property.
Regions and local authorities affected include The Highlands, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
The alert warns that snow showers will turn heavy and prolonged at times, with accumulations up to 15cm possible in places.
It reads: “Snow showers will turn heavy and prolonged at times across north Highland through Tuesday afternoon before extending southwards into Grampian on Tuesday evening. Accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible in places in a short space of time and snow will be drifting in the strong to gale force north to northwesterly winds. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with lightning strikes an additional hazard. Showers will turn more to rain or sleet around coasts later with ice developing on untreated surfaces.”
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: ”The Amber National Severe Weather Warning (NSWWS) runs from 3 pm today to midnight as snow showers across the north Highlands become heavy and extend across the Grampians by this evening.
“Accumulations of 10 to 15 cms of snow are possible in places in a short space of time and strong to gale force winds could cause the snow to drift. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with lightning strikes an additional hazard. Showers will turn more to rain or sleet around coasts later with ice developing on untreated surfaces.”
