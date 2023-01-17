Broadcaster Ken Bruce said "the time is right" for him to move from BBC Radio 2 after presenting the mid-morning weekday show for 31 years.



The 71-year-old, who is leaving in March, joined the corporation in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter and his first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984. The following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

Bruce said: "Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March. It's been a tremendously happy time for me: I've made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues.

"However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it's time for a change. I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

"I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success."

Radio 2 will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.

Ken Bruce will join Greatest Hits Radio in April after leaving his mid-morning weekday slot on BBC Radio 2 after 31 years in March, it has been announced.

The broadcaster, 71, will present a show from 10am to 1pm on the Bauer radio station, alongside presenters including Simon Mayo at Drivetime and Jackie Brambles in the early evening.

Bruce said: "What better way to celebrate my 45 years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!"

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer at Bauer Audio UK, said: "Ken Bruce is a broadcasting legend, with the biggest radio show in the UK, so as well as today being an exciting announcement for Greatest Hits Radio and its growing audience, it is a hugely significant moment for the industry.

"What a fantastic start to a great year of increased ambition and innovation for Bauer Media Audio."