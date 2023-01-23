OK, we all know I’m a wine snob, but I’ve had fun this last few weeks exploring what you might call midweek quaffers, and the really good news is that there’s plenty out there.

So, what’s a quaffer? Yeah, I know it’s not a scientific term but for me, it’s a wine that’s going to delight without hitting your pocket.

It’s a wine with enough fruit to make you smile and more importantly it’s the one you open midweek with a good book or a box set you are determined to binge on.

Yes, there are still an awful lot of cheap reds that are as rough as a badger’s backside but there are plenty of half-decent quaffers as long as you stay above £6 a bottle.

Australia, South America and South Africa are the lead players in this price region, with most of the old world wines struggling to squeeze enough fruit into each glass at the bargain end of the market.

Spain is the only European country with the ability to surprise in this bracket but let’s face it, they are blessed with sun and great fruit. Anyway, here are a couple of crackers from my trawl of the bargain end of the wine world.

TerraNoble Merlot, Chile

A plummy nose with soft summer fruits on the palate. A lovely wine for the price.

Oddbins £8.50

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio, Australia

The Aussie Pinot Grigios are getting better every year and this cracking example is a fruit bowl of pears, apples and citrus fruits. A refreshing finish leaves you begging for more.

Majestic £7.99 or £6.99 mix six