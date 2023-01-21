What’s the story?

Stock Aitken Waterman: Legends of Pop.

That’s a blast from the past.

Indeed. Record producers/songwriters Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman dominated the pop music industry during the 1980s and early 1990s.

They were behind more than 100 UK top 40 hits, sold 40 million records and launched a raft of music careers, most notably former Neighbours stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, as well as boy-next-door pin-up Rick Astley.

Back in the day you couldn’t open a copy of Smash Hits without seeing the names “Stock Aitken Waterman” in the credits for their latest chart-topping lyrics.

Tell me more.

This two-part Channel 5 special gives the inside track on their stratospheric success, but also reveals the less glitzy side of the story, not least the court cases and fractious relationships.

Tracing the trio’s heady rise – from US drag star Divine, who gave them their first top 40 hit, through to Essex-born singer Hazell Dean taking them top 10 – the programme shines a spotlight on the fascinating early days and beyond.

Anything else?

Music mogul Simon Cowell reveals how he had to stalk the team to give him a song – Toy Boy – for his pop act Sinitta.

When can I watch?

Stock Aitken Waterman: Legends of Pop is on Channel 5, tonight, 8.30pm.