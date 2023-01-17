A police officer in Edinburgh was the target of an attempted murder after being mowed down on his motorcycle by a motorist.
On Wednesday last week, police flagged down a black Audi which had previously failed to stop on January 9. On being signalled to stop in the Bathfield area, the driver drove directly at the officers, injuring one in the collision, before heading in the Granton direction.
The black car has the registration number K3 OXK.
The driver of the vehicle is described as being a white man, aged 18-22, slim build, with short brown curly hair. At the time of the first incident, there was a passenger described as a white man, of a similar age.
Detective Inspector Gordon Couper, from Corstorphine CID, said: “Violence against our people is not tolerated and we can be incredibly thankful that none of the officers involved in these two incidents were seriously injured as a result of this individual’s unacceptable and dangerous actions.
“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you witnessed these incidents, were driving in the areas at the times in question, or believe you’ve seen the vehicle involved, please come forward and contact police on 101, quoting incident 1853 of 17 January, 2023.”
