BBC One appeared to be hacked on Tuesday night as Match of the Day was interrupted for several minutes by what appeared to be sounds from a pornographic film.

Presenter Gary Lineker was introducing pundit Alan Shearer ahead of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool when the coverage was interrupted by a moaning noise.

The sounds could clearly he heard by the host, who made reference to it as he threw to the commentary gantry.

Lineker said: "I don't know who's making that noise but Alan Shearer is in the commentary gantry.

"It's a bit noisy, I think someone is sending something on somebody's phone or something..."

Someone at BBC is losing their job🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G2sGEkKJ7O — Whucentre (@whucentre) January 17, 2023

Incredibly the interruption continued for several minutes on-and-off, both on live television and on the BBC's iPlayer service.

Having intially appeared to be unable to stop the noise, the issue was resolved before kick-off.

Lineker later explained that a mobile phone taped to the back of the set had been broadcasting the noises, which was eventually found and turned off.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

He wrote: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."