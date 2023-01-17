BBC One appeared to be hacked on Tuesday night as Match of the Day was interrupted for several minutes by what appeared to be sounds from a pornographic film.

Presenter Gary Lineker was introducing pundit Alan Shearer ahead of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool when the coverage was interrupted by a moaning noise.

The sounds could clearly he heard by the host, who made reference to it as he threw to the commentary gantry.

Lineker said: "I don't know who's making that noise but Alan Shearer is in the commentary gantry.

"It's a bit noisy, I think someone is sending something on somebody's phone or something..."

Incredibly the interruption continued for several minutes on-and-off, both on live television and on the BBC's iPlayer service.

Having intially appeared to be unable to stop the noise, the issue was resolved before kick-off.

Lineker later explained that a mobile phone taped to the back of the set had been broadcasting the noises, which was eventually found and turned off.

He wrote: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."