What is it?

An advanced 3D modelling, scanning and measuring tool.

Good points?

The device allows users to create detailed 3D models of objects and scenes. It utilises sophisticated scanning technology to capture and process data, which is then used to construct a 3D model that can be viewed, edited, and exported for use in a variety of applications.

One of the standout features of the Meazor 3D is its ability to capture high-resolution images and data, even in low-light or challenging environments. This makes it an ideal tool for professionals in fields such as architecture, engineering, and product design.

It has six core functions that ensure you have the correct tool when you need it, these include a floor/wall-point scanner, scale roller/converter, laser measure, curve scanner, protractor and level.

Additionally, it offers a range of editing and processing tools, allowing users to manipulate and refine their 3D models or simply export to a CAD file to be used in conjunction with other popular software.

The unit is well designed, portable and has a simple and intuitive interface making it easy to operate which is an impressive feat given the technology involved.

Boasting a 3.3cm (1.3in) 184-ppi colour touchscreen made from tempered glass, the gadget is durable enough for rugged commercial environments.

Bad points?

It’s a costly piece of kit that will limit its take-up to professionals and only the most dedicated hobbyists.

Best for ...

Those in the market for a high-quality and versatile 3D measuring tool that will last.

Avoid if ...

You only need a laser levelling tool for construction as this would be overkill.

Score: 9/10.

Hozo Design Meazor 3D, £369 (amazon.co.uk)