A man has been jailed following a "brutal attack" on a stranger at a Scottish train station.
Dominic Douglas, 33, of Hillside Crescent in Hamilton, was sentenced to five years in jail at Livingston High Court on Wednesday, January 18.
On March 13, 2022, the 33-year-old stabbed another passenger at Hamilton Central station shortly after disembarking from the train with his partner.
The victim required life-saving surgery after suffering serious injuries including stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
After the attack, Douglas fled the scene and was caught by British Transport Police (BTP) officers following a "pain-staking" investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “This was a brutal attack. The two men had never spoken, never met, and had never crossed paths until that day.
“Clearly this was a terrifying situation for the victim and his partner. This attack and the injuries he suffered continues to have a substantial impact on his life.
“I would like to thank to the members of public who assisted us with our inquiries and the officers who carried out a diligent and pain-staking investigation, which meant that we were able to quickly identify and detain Douglas.
“He is evidently a danger to the public and the judge saw fit to ensure he faces the consequences equal to the severity of this attack.”
The sentencing comes after Douglas pled guilty to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life on November 18, 2022.
