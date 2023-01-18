A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

On Monday, January 16, officers were responding to a concern for person call on Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen and found the body of a 54-year-old woman within.

The woman has been named by police as Jacqueline Kerr.

Her family released a statement paying tribute to the 54-year-old, which read: "Jacqueline was a fun loving person.

READ MORE: Man jailed after 'brutal attack' on stranger at Scottish train station

"She loved her two dogs and loved going to the gym. She was a great sister, brilliant family member and a dear friend to many.

"She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss."

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline at this extremely difficult time.

Jacqueline Kerr (Image: Police Scotland)

"There is no doubt that this incident will cause concern within the community, however, I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated and contained matter.

“I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while this incident is being investigated.

"A visible police presence will remain in the area as we continue with our enquiries and I would, again, ask for the public's patience.

“Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1024 of 16 January, 2023.”