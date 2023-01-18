A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
On Monday, January 16, officers were responding to a concern for person call on Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen and found the body of a 54-year-old woman within.
The woman has been named by police as Jacqueline Kerr.
Her family released a statement paying tribute to the 54-year-old, which read: "Jacqueline was a fun loving person.
READ MORE: Man jailed after 'brutal attack' on stranger at Scottish train station
"She loved her two dogs and loved going to the gym. She was a great sister, brilliant family member and a dear friend to many.
"She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss."
Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline at this extremely difficult time.
"There is no doubt that this incident will cause concern within the community, however, I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated and contained matter.
“I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while this incident is being investigated.
"A visible police presence will remain in the area as we continue with our enquiries and I would, again, ask for the public's patience.
“Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1024 of 16 January, 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article