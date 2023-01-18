A convicted murderer has been caught in Scotland after absconding from prison in England.

Paul Gerrard was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn.

The 40-year-old escaped from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December 2022.

He was found around 200 miles from the prison in Irvine, North Ayrshire on Tuesday, January 17.

Officers from Cheshire’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit took him into custody.

Detective chief inspector Ian Murray, of the unit, said: "Gerrard is a dangerous individual and I welcome the fact that the is now back behind bars where he belongs.

“I’d like to thank all of the officers involved in this manhunt for their dedication, going well beyond the boundaries of Cheshire to keep our communities safe.”