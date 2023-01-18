A workman has died at a hospital construction site in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a report of a man being injured at Foresterhill Health Campus around 9.40am on Wednesday.

Ambulance crews also attended. Sadly, a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed that the The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the tragedy and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 9.40am on Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, we were called to a report of a man being injured at Foresterhill Health Campus, Aberdeen.

"Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. A reported will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."