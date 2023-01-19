A hiker reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands.
The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.
He is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.
It comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region.
The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.
“On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” a spokesperson for the department said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.
“Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.
“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”
The spokesperson added that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.
Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.
From 1984 to 1987 he was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son, while he also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here