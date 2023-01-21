IT should surprise no one that Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and other politicians have walk-on parts in the documentary Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (BBC2, Saturday, 9pm; 10pm; iPlayer). Politics played a key part in the birth of the culture, and still does.

The goings on in Washington DC are just one part of the tale told by Chuck D, Public Enemy frontman and the series’ narrator and executive producer.

In the first of four episodes the clock turns back to New York City in the 1970s, and the South Bronx in particular. This was where and when hip-hop started, but its spirit came from the decade of struggle that had just gone. Out of that era emerged a growing consciousness that expressed itself in music, poetry and other art forms.

The South Bronx, by then a by-word for urban decline, was the epicentre of this new culture. New York was going bankrupt, there were record numbers of murders, unemployment was sky high and drugs were rife. In Manhattan, disco was getting down, but there were no discos in the Bronx, so people held their own parties in the streets with their own music. “Hip-hop is like the bastard child of disco,” says Chuck D. “Our version of a disco.”

“Wars on drugs” – cover for attacks on black communities said critics – came and went without success. As the 1980s dawned things were as bad as they had ever been, if not worse. Two years in, the times had their defining tune: The Message, by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (“Don’t. Push. Me. Cos. I’m. Close. To. The. Edge).

It was music born in the Bronx but it struck a chord with millions inside and outside America. Hip-hop had taken its first major step into the mainstream and hasn’t looked back since.

Featuring a stellar list of artists and cultural commentators, this is a fascinating history from those who genuinely were there, speaking for others who didn’t make it. After the documentary, there’s a chance to see Behind the Beat Special: Public Enemy and Hip-Hop at the BBC.

Before you start any spring cleaning it might be an idea to watch Sort Your Life Out (BBC1, Wednesday, 9pm). The popular series presented by Stacey Solomon brings order and calm to households packed with clutter.

Even Marie Kondo, the original decluttering queen, might run a mile on seeing the amount of stuff the Harris Hawley family has acquired. Among the items laid out on a warehouse floor are 437 DVDs, 200 hair bows, more than a thousand toys, all to be sorted into piles to keep, recycle, sell, and dump.

It can be an emotional business, particularly when dealing with baby stuff, but an empathetic Solomon is there to lend a hand. While the sorting is going on, the rest of the team, a cleaner, builder, and storage expert, is back at the house getting the place ready for the “big reveal”.

For those still easing themselves gingerly into 2023 there’s Bank of Dave (Netflix), a gentle comedy drama set in Burnley and "based on a true-ish story". Rory Kinnear (Years and Years, Brexit: the Uncivil War) plays the Dave of the title. Dave sells vans. He’s also a nice bloke with a good nose for an investment and a desire to help his community.

An ideal person to run a local bank, someone suggests, but there hasn’t been a new bank approved in 150 years. Can Hugh (Joel Fry), a fancy pants lawyer from London, help Dave achieve his dream?

There are echoes of everything from Local Hero to It’s a Wonderful Life in Bank of Dave (Hugh’s boss, for example, is called Clarence). A more accurate guide might be Fisherman’s Friends, also written by Piers Ashworth . If you liked that, and don’t mind a lot of karaoke, Bank of Dave is worth a look.

Besides Kinnear (who turns out to be an excellent singer) and Fry, the best of British cast includes Hugh Bonneville as a snooty banker, and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) as a hard-working medic who certainly has no time to be showing southerners around town. Also features an extended appearance by Def Leppard (it’s a long story).

Westwood: Punk. Icon. Activist (BBC4, Sunday, 9.15) looks at the life and work of the late fashion provocateur.

It’s all here, from that first infamous shop on the King’s Road to her later fight against climate change.

After Lorna Tucker’s film there’s a chance to revisit Vivienne Westwood Talks to Kirsty Wark (BBC4, Sunday, 10.35pm). Westwood was a notoriously reluctant interviewee. Her encounter with Sue Lawley, available on YouTube, was toe-curling stuff. But Wark, who knows enough about fashion to take it seriously, gets the best out of her guest.