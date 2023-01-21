Burns Night Concert with Calum Colvin

25 January. Entry from £20. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

Join the Scottish National Portrait Gallery to celebrate Burns night. This special event launches a new and exclusive limited-edition artwork featuring Robert Burns. The art has been made exclusively for the National Galleries of Scotland by Scottish artist Calum Colvin.

nationalgalleries.org

‘From the Baskets of Travelling Pedlars’ to Abbotsford: Scott’s Lifelong Love of Popular Print

21 January-1 March. Entry free. Online exhibition.

This free, online exhibition showcases Sir Walter Scott’s significant collection of chapbooks. These cheap, popular pamphlets were sold from stalls and door to door, including material on fairy-tales, superstition, politics and song. His library at Abbotsford contains around 3000 of these works, which offer new insights into Scott’s engagement with popular culture. The exhibition showcases the chapbooks and their significance for Scott’s work.

scottsabbotsford.com

Ellis O’Connor – Infinite

21 January-4 February. Entry free. Detail and Framing Gallery, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.

Ellis O’Connor is a contemporary landscape artist and works from her home studio on the Isle of Skye. Her paintings respond to changes she observes in the landscapes, from the sea and land to the weather. Much of her artwork is made on site where extreme weather can even find their way into the paintings themselves.

detailframing.co.uk

Monochrome Photography Exhibition Part 1

21-31 January. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

Head down to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography for the final month of their Monochrome Photography Exhibition. Visitors can discover the work of a large number of international and local photographers. The show continues until the end of January.

glasgowgalleryofphotography.com

Travel Photographic Exhibition

21-31 January. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography are also hosting their travel photography exhibition this month. Visitors can explore various photographic interpretations around the theme of travel from photographers at home and abroad.

glasgowgalleryofphotography.com

EDITIONS

21 January-19 February. Entry free. Made in Stirling, 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

Made in Stirling’s first biannual EDITIONS collection is their SPRING EDITIONS. Visitors can discover a showcase collection of work from ten artists from the collective. The artists have turned their focus towards a hopeful future, drawing inspiration from the Scottish land, sea and sky.

madeinstirlingstore.com

Fiaz Elson – Expanding Lines

21-28 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The work of glass artist Fiaz Elson has frequently been selected to show at the British Glass Biennale as well as other important exhibitions across the UK. Her works are also featured in several private and public collections across the globe, including in the USA, Japan, Hong Kong, across Europe and in the UK. Elson’s latest series of work is inspired by the life and work of Fife-born artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

Jacqueline Mina and Michael Carberry – Forging Ahead

21-28 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

For anyone who loves interesting jewellery, this exhibition showcases Jacqueline Mina, left, and Michael Carberry’s intricate and interesting designs. From rings and necklaces to brooches and earrings, discover impressive items from the pair’s collections. Both artists also have a variety of work on show in public and private collections around the UK.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

Alison Dunlop – Between Heaven and Earth

21-28 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Alison Dunlop’s artwork will be on show at the Scottish Gallery for her first solo exhibition. From her home in Scotland’s Wester Ross, Dunlop explores nature’s forms and symbolism whilst drawing upon the sensibilities of her childhood in Canada. Her oils and watercolours are widely held in both public and private collections throughout the UK and in her Canadian birthplace but this will be her first solo exhibition.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

Kate Blee – Unpredictable Life

21-28 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Kate Blee, left, is an artist internationally recognised for her work with textiles. This latest exhibition includes painted cloth, tapestry and sculpture for visitors to discover. Blee is a passionate materialist and colourist whose work is concerned with movement, forces and interactions.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

Charlotte Cohen