A debut feature by an Edinburgh-born writer and director has received four nominations for this year’s Bafta film awards.

Charlotte Wells has been nominated in the category of 'outstanding debut by a British writer or director', as well as seeing her film Aftersun receive a nomination for 'outstanding British film'.

Paul Mescal, who plays single dad Calum in the film, has also been nominated in the leading actor category for his appearance while the fourth nomination for Aftersun is for its casting.

However, it was Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations for the awards.

The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it equals 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with ten nominations each.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

The Banshees Of Inisherin has also earned Irish actor Colin Farrell his first Bafta film nomination in the leading actor category, for his role in the black comedy-drama in which he stars alongside Brendan Gleeson.

Colin Farrell joins the same category as Paul Mescal, as well as Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

The nominations for quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once also include best director and best original screenplay.

The Elvis biopic ppears in nine categories and Tar, starring Blanchett as the fictional complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra, receives five nods.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “The EE Bafta Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives.

“We are proud of the role our awards play in inspiring the public and future filmmakers around the world, and we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and their films at the ceremony next month.”