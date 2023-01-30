This is a plate of food which reminds me of warmer nights sitting outside in the garden but there’s no stopping you making this one for a quick mid-week dinner. Fantastic, quick and easy dish to make, rain or shine.

Ingredients: Serves 3-4

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus an extra dash for cooking the pasta

1 medium hot chilli (or add more for heat), finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

handful basil leaves (keep a few back for serving)

600g/ chopped tomatoes (or you can substitute very ripe fresh ones)

35ml white wine

Squeeze fresh lemon

Good pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper

Teaspoon honey (to taste if a little tart)

100g chorizo

250 king prawns

400g penne pasta

parmesan shavings

Method

Heat the oil in the pan and add the chilli and garlic, after a minute add the basil and wilt the leaves into the mix. Add chorizo and stir through until cooked, then add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 10 mins. While simmering cook the pasta with a dash of oil.

Add the seasoning, and honey to the tomato mix, then the prawns and cook through.

Drain the pasta and add to the sauce, stir through gently and serve a squeeze of lemon juice, parmesan and fresh basil leaves

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend