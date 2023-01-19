Scotland-based hit television drama Outlander is to come to an end following its eighth season.

However, as a consolation to fans, the show will be replaced with a prequel series covering the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents.

Starz has confirmed it greenlit 'Outlander: Blood of Blood' as well as renewing the popular drama for a final eight season consisting of 10 episodes.

Executive producer Maril Davis took to social media following the announcement.

She wrote: "The cat’s finally out of the bag! So excited to announce our 8th and final season of Outlander.

"What an amazing journey this has been. Excited to have another season of the Mothership but also to be starting another exciting adventure with the prequel series."

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer on the spin-off series.

He said in a statement reported by TVLine: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.

"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."