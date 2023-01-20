ONE of the best contemporary conversions in the West End of Glasgow in recent years, the B-listed former Whitehouse Hotel in leafy Cleveden Crescent – designed in classical style by renowned Glasgow architect John Burnet in 1896 – was fully refurbished in 2020 to include a magnificent three-bedroomed ground floor conversion which has just come onto the market since its completion last year.

Finished to a luxurious specification and high-end finish, this home has the added benefit of a private front and back garden. The accommodation spans over 2,000 sq ft to give an L-shaped entrance hall, with opentread spiral staircase accessing the one and only upstairs bedroom. Off the hall is a 29ft bay-windowed living room with a focal fireplace and ornate plasterwork, partially open plan to a superb 21ft dining kitchen, family bathroom, and two bedrooms. Both of the bedrooms have en suite facilities – the master suite also has an exceptionally ornate original fireplace.

The refurbishment project was undertaken by The Whitehouse Development and involved everything from a new roof, rewiring, replumbing and a new heating system, to refurbished sash and case windows. Solid oak parquet flooring was installed throughout all the principal rooms and communal areas, while designer bathrooms were created with marble-effect tiling. A high-spec kitchen was also fitted with stone surfaces, integrated appliances, centre island, and utility cupboard. B-listed Cleveden Crescent is one of Glasgow’s most sought after addresses and benefits from an elevated south-facing position overlooking beautiful communal gated gardens.

However, the property also boasts private outdoor spaces – one to the south-facing front of the drawing room, the other accessed by a door in the hall to a back garden. This space offers larch fencing Formerly the Whitehouse Hotel, this B-listed building has been refurbished into a high-end three bedroomed home fitted with mounted lights, decked area (also lit), and a low-maintenance artificial turf lawn. The property also has secured resident entry into a magnificent marble tiled communal reception hall, and free on-street parking.

The Cleveden area is within walking distance of a wide range of shops, restaurants, cafes, and Botanic Gardens. Offers over £695,000 to Vanilla Square in Glasgow.