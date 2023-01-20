The number of Scots estimated to have Covid-19 has fallen, with the latest figures suggesting that one in 30 people had the virus in the first full week of January.
It comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there had been a “sizeable decrease in Covid-19 positivity” across the UK.
The ONS estimated that some 171,500 people in Scotland had the virus in the week ending January 10.
That is equivalent to about one in 30 people and compares with one in 25 the previous week.
It means the Covid infection rate in Scotland was higher than in England, where one in 40 people were estimated to have the virus in the seven days to January 10, but was lower than the estimated rate of one in 25 people in both Wales and Northern Ireland for the same period.
Michelle Bowen, head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy at the ONS, said: “Across the UK we have seen a sizeable decrease in Covid-19 positivity.
“That is a positive sign, though we must remain cautious as overall rates remain high.”
She added: “Also, it is still too early to see fully the potential impact of the return of schools. We will continue to monitor the data closely.”
