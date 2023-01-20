Want to know some of the best UK casino sites? We've got you covered! This article looks at casinos that offer some of the fattest bonuses in the industry. It also looks at other features such as payment methods, promotions, cash-out periods, plus reasons why using these casinos is great for you.

Our choice for the top online casino bonus is Mr. Slots Club with a huge 400% up to 6,000 + 100 Free Spins. But check out the list and reviews below to select the casino bonus best for you.

Our Best Online Casino Bonus Sites

Some of the best online casino bonuses in the UK overview

1.Richy Farmer - Best Casino Bonus

Richy Farmer Casino

Richy Farmer Casino is a recently established online casino that is licensed in Curacao but which primarily caters to punters from the UK. As you will soon learn, it has some of the best bonuses and promotions in the industry.

Not to mention, it has partnered with reputable payment providers which allows for quick deposits and fast withdrawals. It also has tons of games to choose from. Some of these are novel while most will be familiar if you visit online casinos often.

The site has intuitive designs for mobile and wider screens which makes finding gambling options easy. Finally, it's multilingual as it is available in French, Deutsche, English, and Svenska. There is also a live chat support system which is a handy option for solving any issues fast.

Here is a rundown of these features:

Bonuses and Promotions on Richy Farmer Casino

Richy Farmer runs one of the most extravagant bonuses and promos in the gambling industry. New players are given a signup bonus of up to 400% +100 free spins and an equivalent of €2000 on their first deposit. However, the bonus is not available to players from Israel, USA, Serbia, and Hong Kong.

Another thing: The value of the first deposit cannot be equal to or exceeding 20% of the bonus received. This bonus is available in all the currencies the site supports. Subsequent deposits are also handed out as follows as you can see from the following rundown:

1st deposit 400% up to €2000 + 100 spins

2nd deposit 200% up to €1000 + 1000 free spins

3rd deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins

4th deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins

5th deposit 100% up to €500 + 50 free spins

6th deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins

The minimum amount you can deposit is €500.

Payments on Richy Farmer Casino

The casino has partnered with multiple payment providers making withdrawals and deposits easy. These include Visa, Bitcoin, Webpayz and Euthereum. Webpayz and Visa have a transaction limit of 1000 while Bitcoin is capped at 10,000.

The site supports multiple currencies including GBP, Euro, USD, New Zealand dollar, and Canadian dollar.

Payout times on Richy Farmer Casino

Richy Farmer casino has a withdrawal limit of €5000. The fastest way to get your winnings is via bank transfer, which takes 24 hours.

Games on Richy Farmer Casino

The casino has a wide variety of games to choose from. These are provided by prominent game creators such as Apollo Games, Aristocrat, Betsoft, and Hackshow gaming. Categories include featured games, new games, slots, and table games.

Popular titles include:

Monkey Warrior

Chili heart

Aztec Gems

Diamond Strike

Triple Tigers

Master joker

Table games include:

Blackjack live

American roulette

Sun Macau Baccarat

French Roulette

Why Should You Play at Richy Farmers Casino?

There are many reasons why you should consider playing at Richy Farmers casino. Here is a round up:

Live chat support

Crypto-friendly

Fat bonuses

Fast withdrawals and deposits

Many games to choose from

2.Mr. Slots Club Casino - Best free Spins Casino Bonus

Mr. Slots Club Casino Overview

Mr. Slots Club is one of the best new online casinos to wager your money on. Like Richy Farmer, it has amazing discounts and promotions but wins with its better interface which allows players to easily switch between casino and sportsbet. And talking of sportsbet, the site lets you place a wager on major sports events around the world such as the NBA, NFL, and the English premier league.

Other things to like about Mr. Slots Club include the incredible bonuses, live chat, multilingualism, multiple payment options, and a wide selection of games. Our research also shows the site has excellent reviews which means most punters feel welcome here.

Bonuses and Promotions on Mr. Slots Club

You would not want to miss out on the promos by Mr. Slots Club. The first thing you get upon signing up is a 400% bonus on your first deposit up to €2000. The promos continue like that up to the 5th deposit. It is much like the package you receive when you sign up with Richy Farmer but there are differences. For example, Mr. Slots Club does not give free spins.

Here is a rundown of what the bonus package looks like:

1st deposit: 400% bonus up to €2000

2nd deposit: 200% bonus up to €1000

3rd deposit: 150% bonus up to €1000

4th deposit: 100% bonus up to €1000

5th deposit: 100% bonus up to €1000

Payment Options on Mr. Slots Club

Making deposits and withdraws on Mr. Slots Club is easy. The online casino partners with major payment providers to make deposits and withdrawals as convenient as possible. In other words, you can pay any way you want. Payment options include Visa, Bitcoin, Euthereum, and Webpayz.

Also, payment is accepted in multiple currencies i.e. Euro, GBP, AUD $, ZAR, BRL, Bitcoin, and INR.

Payout Times on Mr. Slots Club Casino

Players can make withdrawals via bank transfers which take from 24 to 48 hours. Notably, Mr. Slots Club has weekly and monthly limits on withdrawals with the maximum being €5000.

Games on Mr. Slots Club Casino

On the site, you place your wager on a sports event or on the casino. Sports betting is more of a recent addition with the main focus being the many casino games on offer. These games are powered by some of the industry's most reputable game providers. These include Microgaming, Igrosoft, Konami, Playtech, and Pragmatic.

Some of the games you are likely to find include:

Rocket Reels by Hackshaw

Wanted Dead of a Wild by Hackshaw

The Money Game by Gaminator

King of Cards by Gaminator

Sizzling Hot by Gaminator

Gypsy Fire by Konami

Why you should play at Mr. Slots Club

Below are some of the reasons you should consider playing at Mr. Slots Club:

Fat bonuses up to €2000

Multiple games to choose from

Convenient payment methods

Crypto-friendly

3.My Stake Casino - Best Bonuses for New Players

My Stake Casino Overview

My Stake is one of the most reputable casinos on the internet at least going by the reviews we have seen. It has thousands of games to choose from which comprise a healthy mix of sports betting, featured games, live casino, virtual sports, racing, esports, tournaments and mini games.

Another cool thing about this casino is its beautiful and optimised interface. This coupled with convenient and familiar payment methods makes it one of the best UK casino bonus sites. And talking of bonuses, they are incredible. It seems they have a bonus for each of their various games and promotions. More on that later.

My Stake also offers players self-exclusion modes. This means if you are having trouble controlling your gambling habits, the site will prevent you from making unwise decisions.

Finally, the live chat feature makes it easy to resolve any issues fast. It is something you don’t find in every other online casino.

Bonuses and Promotions on My Stake

My Stake casino has lots of bonuses. For starters, there is a welcome casino bonus which rewards anyone who deposits between €20 and €200 a bonus of 150%. Deposits ranging from €201 to €1000 get a 100% bonus.

These bonuses extend to the sports segment where players receive a welcome package of 100% bonus up to €500. Other bonuses include:

Mini games welcome bonus (100% bonus on deposits between €20 and €500)

and Boosted odds (Players receive boosted odds on every sport)

10% loyalty deposit bonus (Awarded to loyal customers)

10% crypto cashback on every deposit

170% crypto deposit bonus

The site also features weekly, monthly and holiday promotions.

Payment Options on My Stake

My stake offers a variety of payment options. Here is a list of banking partners:

Visa

Skrill

Pay safe Card

Discover

Bitcoin

Master Card

Netteler

ecoPayz

The casino also accepts multiple currencies including the US dollar and GDP.

Payout Times on My Stake

Deposits are processed instantly while withdrawals take between 24 to 48 hours.

Games on My Stake

Mr. Stake has a rich catalog of games to choose from. The games include featured games, casino, live casino, virtual sports, sports betting, esports, tournaments, min-games and promotions. New game selections are always being added.

Evolution Gaming, Push Gaming, Blueprint gaming, tom horn, Amatic plus other reputable game providers.

Some of the titles you are likely to encounter include:

Book of Mystake

The greatest catch

Son of Egypt III

Money Train 2

Starburst

Why should you play at Mr Stake Casino?

Secure payments

24/7 support

Mobile friendly

Multi-currency

Great odds

4.Betswagger Casino - Best Live Games

Betswagger Casino Overview

Betswagger Casino is one of the best UK casino bonus sites and for good reason. For starters, they have over 3000 games on offer. These include live casino, live deals, table games, roulette Esports, and virtual sports. The casino is also constantly updating their game offerings.

This adult themed website is optimised for mobile and larger screen sizes which means finding your favourite game is easy. The accessibility also extends to language support as the site is available in German, Spanish, French, Chinese plus a host of other languages.

One of the few drawbacks of this site is that it lacks a live support feature. But given how easy it is to navigate around, there might be little need for it. Also impressive are the many and varied payment options. You can trust that any transactions are secured with the latest encryption technology.

Promotions on Betswagger Casino

Betswagger casino has some very attractive bonus and promotions packages. Upon signing up, dabblers are given a 100% bonus up to €2000 + 100 free spins on their first deposit. Bonuses and promotions are also tied to holidays and days of the week. For example, the Christmas holiday has a bonus package of up to €2000 same as the sign up bonus.

There are also special events bonuses and promotions. Often, these are tied to the games at play. For example, Saturdays feature a bonus of 100% up to €300 while Sundays have a 100% bonus up to €100.

Another great thing about Betswagger casino is the many Drops and wins which can fetch a whopping $500,000. Yes, you can win that amount on a single play on the site.

Payment Options on Betswagger Casino

Betswagger casino offers a wide variety of payment options. These include Paypal, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Visa, Skrill, Mastercard, Coinpayments, and Netteller. In other words, you can pay however you want on the site.

The payments are also secure meaning you don’t have to worry about identity theft or anything like that.

Payout Times

The average payout period on Betswagger Casino is 24 hours. Transactions are normally carried out via wire transfers, but you can request them anyway you want.

Games on Betswagger Casino

Betswagger Casino has thousands of games to choose from. Categories include spins, scratch cards, live deals, Esports, jackpots, virtual sports etc. Some of the most popular games are pooled prizes and draws. Winners can get as much as $500,000 in cash. These happen every other day, especially on the weekends.

Sports betting is also big on Betswagger casino and also comes with bonuses. For example, signing up for sports betting guarantees a bonus of 100% up to $300.

Why you should consider playing at Betswagger Casino?

Impressive bonuses

Thousands of games to choose from

Safe and secure payments

Daily, weekly, and holiday promotions

Crypto-friendly

5.Players Club VIP Online Casino - Best New Casino Bonus

Players Club VIP Casino Overview

Players Club VIP casino is a relatively new online casino but it is already making waves. One of the nicest things about this casino is the user interface which is made with mobile and desktop computers in mind. Still on accessibility, the site is multi-lingual and supports German, Finish, French, Italian, Spanish, Norwegian plus a dozen other languages. The app also features thousands of games that are offered by reputable game providers such as Amatic, Always Spin, Betsoft, Ruby Play, and Apollo.

Another cool thing about this site is the generous bonus package. The welcome package consists of 222% bonus up to £/$/€1000. If you are going to choose this site, also keep an eye out for holiday offers.

When it comes to making your deposits and withdrawals, things are going to be easy for you. You can pay in crypto, card, wire transfer, and through a host of other ways.

Promotions and Bonuses on Players Club VIP

As noted earlier, Players Club VIP offers excellent bonuses. The biggest is the sign-up bonus of 222% up to £/$/€1000. This bonus does come with a few rules. First, you must use it within the first 45 days of being assigned. Secondly, to receive the bonus, players must make a minimum deposit amount of £/$/€20.

Also, the welcome bonus can only be used on slots that are provided by the following game providers: Egt, Netent, Play n Go and Amatic. Finally, players must select Welcome Casino Bonus from a drop down list upon which the bonus will automatically be applied.

There is also a Welcome Free Sports Bet of £/$/€100 for deposits exceeding £/$/€25. Other bonuses and promotions include:

Casino Reload Bonus — up to £/$/€ 1000 and can be claimed ten times

1000 and can be claimed ten times Weekend Free Spin Boost — Boosted upon depositing £/$/€30

Crypto Bonus — up to £/$/€500 and available each day

Combo Boost — 50% extra winnings on your combo bets

Daily extra cashback — 30% cashback on your daily losses

Payment options on Players Club VIP Casino

The casino offers multiple payment options. The following is a full list:

Mastercard

Visa

American express

Bitcoin cash

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Supported currencies include EUR, GBP, USD, BTC, BCH, and ETH. As far as security is concerned, transactions are very safe and considering that you can even pay and withdraw using crypto, the site allows for full anonymity.

Payout Times at Players Club Casino

Payout at the site takes 0-48 hours. You can withdraw your earnings via Mastercard, Visa, American express, Bitcoin cash, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. The maximum withdrawal limit is £/$/€7000 a month.

Games on Players Club VIP Casino

Players Club VIP online casino is one of the best UK Casino bonuses for many reasons including the thousands of games on offer. The site may be new, but it has partnered with well-known game providers to create a rich gaming experience.

Some of the slot games you are likely to encounter include:

Triple Chilli

Bogie monsters

Wild Overlords

Juicy Gems

Old West

The Richest

Buffalo Bounty

Shadow of Luxor

Why Should You Play at Players Club VIP Casino?

Here are just a few reasons why you should seriously consider playing at Players Club VIP Casino:

Outrageous bonuses

Cypto-friendly

Accessible in multiple languages

Secure payments

User-friendly interface

6.Gamblii - Best Deposit Match Bonus

Gamblii Casino Overview

Gamblii casino has over a decade of experience offering players a chance at becoming rich overnight. That’s no exaggeration given that one of the main focuses of the site are prize pools, tournaments and lotteries with an average of $2500 in winnings.

The casino also offers incredible bonuses starting at 450% for first deposits. That is more than other casinos are willing to offer. The other thing to love about Gamblii is their wide selection of games to choose from. They literally have over 3000 titles to choose from and partner with most of the reputable game providers. We think it is one of the perks of staying in the game for too long.

Gamblii has a live chat feature for solving arising issues fast. Their FAQ also answers most of the questions you might have if you are new to the site.

Promotions and Bonus on Gamblii

Gamblii online casino has some of the most generous promos and bonuses on the internet which earns it a place as one of the best UK casino bonus sites. Their biggest price is a 450% bonus on the first deposit. That is way more than other casinos are willing to offer.

The site also offers the following bonuses:

175% bonus on deposits exceeding 40 EUR

150% bonus on deposits exceeding 100 EUR

125% bonus on deposits exceeding 200 EUR or more

Payment Options at Gamblii Online Casino

Like other established casinos, Gamblii offers multiple payment options. These include Visa, Bitcoin, Tether, Binance, and much more. As far as we can tell, the site has a serious take on security, so you have nothing to worry about when making deposits or withdrawals.

Payout at Gamblii Casino

Gamblii casino has a payout time of 0 to 48 hours. Although the site can make payouts in multiple ways, the fastest way of getting your money is via bank transfer. Deposits are processed instantly.

Games at Gamblii Casino

As one of the oldest casinos on the internet, you can expect Gamblii casino to have thousands of games to choose from. Categories include lotteries, tournaments, slots, live casino, cybersport, and sport.

The main attraction as far as we call tell are the lotteries and slots. Here, players have a real chance of winning thousands of dollars in prizes. Looking around, we can tell that most events and games have attractive bonuses, cashbacks, and boosts. At Gamblii Casino, games don’t just win you cash, you can get other prizes as well including TVs, Apple products, and smartphones.

Some of the slot games you are likely to encounter include:

Lucky Dama Muerta

Book of Ra

Legacy of Kong

Bonanza Billion

Crystal Skull

Wild Coaster

These games are provided for my over 20 game providers.

Why Should You Play at Gamblii?

Here are some of the reasons you should consider playing at Gamblii Casino:

Old and established casino

Crypto-friendly

Extravagant bonuses

Lots of games to choose from

How to choose the best UK casino bonus — six things to check

If you are not sure on how to choose the best UK casino bonus, we have got you covered. Here, we go over some of the six things you need to check. Obviously, there are more things to keep an eye out for but if you can observe the following, you will be good to go.

1.Licence and Registration

This is arguably the most important thing to consider because if a casino is not licensed, you run the risk of exposing your banking information to fraudsters who can then commit identity theft on you. Licensed casinos are also required by law to offer fair gaming options. When you wager with them, you can be sure that your wins or losses are in no way manipulated.

Finally, licensed casinos have to adhere to privacy and data protection laws and regulations that are set by the government. This means that should anything happen to your data, you will have grounds for legal action. To check whether an online casino is licensed or not, look at the license number which is often part of the disclaimer.

If they are licensed by the EU the better because the EU generally has tough data protection laws and the ability to enforce them.

2.Wide selection of games

For a truly enriching experience, it is important to choose a casino with a wide selection of games. Why? Because the more games you can participate in, the higher your chances of winning.

Some sites have thousands of games while others have a few hundred. To tell which is which, you have to look around. Luckily, that is easy especially if you are familiar with other online casinos.

You can also peep at the game providers. The more there are, the more games you should expect.

3.Compare bonuses

You are here for the bonuses right? Then, it won’t hurt to do a little comparison. Some sites offer fatter bonuses than others. For example, while most online casinos give a 400% up to €2000 first deposit bonus, others add free spins. These free offerings might be the ones to decide if you win big or not.

You also have to consider how many times you receive the actual bonus. Sites such as I win Fortune Casino grant you a bonus up to your 6th deposit while Casper Spins casino only manages to give bonuses up to the fourth deposit. So, also keep an eye out for that.

4.Payment systems and security

Are the payment options convenient, safe, and secure? That is a question every gambler should ask before wagering in an online casino because no one wants to be a victim of identity theft or have their information leaking online. Luckily, most online casinos use the latest in encryption technology to secure transactions and to keep user details private.

Check to see if the casino has an SSL certificate.

5.Check the wagering terms

When choosing a bonus site, you want one that allows you to wager for as long as you want and in as many games as possible. Some bonus terms are very limiting and if you have little to spare that can be really frustrating.

To check whether the bonus terms are favourable to you, click on the more button. Chances are they will be clearly spelt out for you. This is yet another thing you have to compare with offerings from other sites because the experience you get can be very different depending on the terms and conditions. Other things to look for include rollover requirements and minimum bet limits.

6.Play through

While most online casinos will give you free bonus money, most will also require you to play through the cash before withdrawing your winnings. That's an important point to consider before taking on a bonus site because it is easy to feel cheated out of your winnings while in truth, it was you who didn't read the terms and conditions.

How to setup an account at a casino bonus site in the UK

Setting up an account at a casino bonus site in the UK is easy. The following are the steps to take:

Visit the site and click on the bonus link. This will take you to a registration form. Sign up with your details. Remember to choose a strong password. Confirm your email address by clicking on the link that's sent to your email. Connect with your payment provider to make your first deposit. Congratulations. You are now registered and can claim your first deposit.

These steps are universal, so it doesn't matter the UK casino bonus site you choose.

Advantages of UK casino bonuses

Bonuses and promotions have many advantages. The most exciting is that it is basically free money.

That's right, even if you're required to wager the money on the site, it is money that you wouldn't otherwise get. Plus, the bonuses keep on coming. You can get them for up to your 6th deposit.

Another advantage is that though some sites require players to run through the bonus before withdrawing their winnings, not all of them behave that way. In other words, in most cases, a bonus is a real chance at winning big.

And last, many of these casinos that offer great welcome bonuses are also the best payout online casinos in the UK.

Disadvantages of UK casino bonuses

If you are not careful, you can fall into the terrible trap of always hunting for the next fatter bonus. And given how many sites there are on the internet, it can be a never-ending quest. The secret is knowing when to stop or if you're having self-control issues get into a self-exclusion scheme.

UK Online Casino Bonus FAQ

1.Are the best UK casino bonuses legal?





Yes, the bonuses and promotions on UK casinos are legal.

2.Do I need to pay tax on UK bonus casino winnings?





Depending on where you are, it's often the case that you have to pay taxes on your winnings.

3.What are some of the best UK casino bonus sites?





Below is a list of some of the best UK casino bonus sites:

Betswagger Casino

Mr. Slots Club

I Win Fortune Casino

Players Club VIP casino

Gamblii

Casper Spins Casino

My Stake Casino

Casino Bonus Sites Conclusion

As a player, you can actively seek out some of the best UK bonus casinos because they provide a chance at winning big with meager deposits. Yes, some casinos will limit how you can use the deposits but considering that it's practically free money, that's not too much to ask.

Even as you play beware that some of these deposits are created with addiction in mind. It's up to you to take care and not get trapped into a rabbit hole of bonuses and promotions. In other words, gamble responsibly.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

This article was brought to you by Adam Walker and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.