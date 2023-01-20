Brought to you by
Want to know some of the best UK casino sites? We've got you covered! This article looks at casinos that offer some of the fattest bonuses in the industry. It also looks at other features such as payment methods, promotions, cash-out periods, plus reasons why using these casinos is great for you.
Our choice for the top online casino bonus is Mr. Slots Club with a huge 400% up to 6,000 + 100 Free Spins. But check out the list and reviews below to select the casino bonus best for you.
Our Best Online Casino Bonus Sites
- Richy Farmer - 750 Free Spins
- My Stake - New Casino
- Betswagger - Top Live Games
- Players Club VIP - Best for High Rollers
- Mr. SlotsClub - Easy Sign Up
- Gamblii - Huge Welcome Bonus
Some of the best online casino bonuses in the UK overview
1.Richy Farmer - Best Casino Bonus
Richy Farmer Casino
Richy Farmer Casino is a recently established online casino that is licensed in Curacao but which primarily caters to punters from the UK. As you will soon learn, it has some of the best bonuses and promotions in the industry.
Not to mention, it has partnered with reputable payment providers which allows for quick deposits and fast withdrawals. It also has tons of games to choose from. Some of these are novel while most will be familiar if you visit online casinos often.
The site has intuitive designs for mobile and wider screens which makes finding gambling options easy. Finally, it's multilingual as it is available in French, Deutsche, English, and Svenska. There is also a live chat support system which is a handy option for solving any issues fast.
Here is a rundown of these features:
Bonuses and Promotions on Richy Farmer Casino
Richy Farmer runs one of the most extravagant bonuses and promos in the gambling industry. New players are given a signup bonus of up to 400% +100 free spins and an equivalent of €2000 on their first deposit. However, the bonus is not available to players from Israel, USA, Serbia, and Hong Kong.
Another thing: The value of the first deposit cannot be equal to or exceeding 20% of the bonus received. This bonus is available in all the currencies the site supports. Subsequent deposits are also handed out as follows as you can see from the following rundown:
- 1st deposit 400% up to €2000 + 100 spins
- 2nd deposit 200% up to €1000 + 1000 free spins
- 3rd deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins
- 4th deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins
- 5th deposit 100% up to €500 + 50 free spins
- 6th deposit 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins
The minimum amount you can deposit is €500.
Payments on Richy Farmer Casino
The casino has partnered with multiple payment providers making withdrawals and deposits easy. These include Visa, Bitcoin, Webpayz and Euthereum. Webpayz and Visa have a transaction limit of 1000 while Bitcoin is capped at 10,000.
The site supports multiple currencies including GBP, Euro, USD, New Zealand dollar, and Canadian dollar.
Payout times on Richy Farmer Casino
Richy Farmer casino has a withdrawal limit of €5000. The fastest way to get your winnings is via bank transfer, which takes 24 hours.
Games on Richy Farmer Casino
The casino has a wide variety of games to choose from. These are provided by prominent game creators such as Apollo Games, Aristocrat, Betsoft, and Hackshow gaming. Categories include featured games, new games, slots, and table games.
Popular titles include:
- Monkey Warrior
- Chili heart
- Aztec Gems
- Diamond Strike
- Triple Tigers
- Master joker
Table games include:
- Blackjack live
- American roulette
- Sun Macau Baccarat
- French Roulette
Why Should You Play at Richy Farmers Casino?
There are many reasons why you should consider playing at Richy Farmers casino. Here is a round up:
- Live chat support
- Crypto-friendly
- Fat bonuses
- Fast withdrawals and deposits
- Many games to choose from
2.Mr. Slots Club Casino - Best free Spins Casino Bonus
Mr. Slots Club Casino Overview
Mr. Slots Club is one of the best new online casinos to wager your money on. Like Richy Farmer, it has amazing discounts and promotions but wins with its better interface which allows players to easily switch between casino and sportsbet. And talking of sportsbet, the site lets you place a wager on major sports events around the world such as the NBA, NFL, and the English premier league.
Other things to like about Mr. Slots Club include the incredible bonuses, live chat, multilingualism, multiple payment options, and a wide selection of games. Our research also shows the site has excellent reviews which means most punters feel welcome here.
Bonuses and Promotions on Mr. Slots Club
You would not want to miss out on the promos by Mr. Slots Club. The first thing you get upon signing up is a 400% bonus on your first deposit up to €2000. The promos continue like that up to the 5th deposit. It is much like the package you receive when you sign up with Richy Farmer but there are differences. For example, Mr. Slots Club does not give free spins.
Here is a rundown of what the bonus package looks like:
- 1st deposit: 400% bonus up to €2000
- 2nd deposit: 200% bonus up to €1000
- 3rd deposit: 150% bonus up to €1000
- 4th deposit: 100% bonus up to €1000
- 5th deposit: 100% bonus up to €1000
Payment Options on Mr. Slots Club
Making deposits and withdraws on Mr. Slots Club is easy. The online casino partners with major payment providers to make deposits and withdrawals as convenient as possible. In other words, you can pay any way you want. Payment options include Visa, Bitcoin, Euthereum, and Webpayz.
Also, payment is accepted in multiple currencies i.e. Euro, GBP, AUD $, ZAR, BRL, Bitcoin, and INR.
Payout Times on Mr. Slots Club Casino
Players can make withdrawals via bank transfers which take from 24 to 48 hours. Notably, Mr. Slots Club has weekly and monthly limits on withdrawals with the maximum being €5000.
Games on Mr. Slots Club Casino
On the site, you place your wager on a sports event or on the casino. Sports betting is more of a recent addition with the main focus being the many casino games on offer. These games are powered by some of the industry's most reputable game providers. These include Microgaming, Igrosoft, Konami, Playtech, and Pragmatic.
Some of the games you are likely to find include:
- Rocket Reels by Hackshaw
- Wanted Dead of a Wild by Hackshaw
- The Money Game by Gaminator
- King of Cards by Gaminator
- Sizzling Hot by Gaminator
- Gypsy Fire by Konami
Why you should play at Mr. Slots Club
Below are some of the reasons you should consider playing at Mr. Slots Club:
- Fat bonuses up to €2000
- Multiple games to choose from
- Convenient payment methods
- Crypto-friendly
3.My Stake Casino - Best Bonuses for New Players
My Stake Casino Overview
My Stake is one of the most reputable casinos on the internet at least going by the reviews we have seen. It has thousands of games to choose from which comprise a healthy mix of sports betting, featured games, live casino, virtual sports, racing, esports, tournaments and mini games.
Another cool thing about this casino is its beautiful and optimised interface. This coupled with convenient and familiar payment methods makes it one of the best UK casino bonus sites. And talking of bonuses, they are incredible. It seems they have a bonus for each of their various games and promotions. More on that later.
My Stake also offers players self-exclusion modes. This means if you are having trouble controlling your gambling habits, the site will prevent you from making unwise decisions.
Finally, the live chat feature makes it easy to resolve any issues fast. It is something you don’t find in every other online casino.
Bonuses and Promotions on My Stake
My Stake casino has lots of bonuses. For starters, there is a welcome casino bonus which rewards anyone who deposits between €20 and €200 a bonus of 150%. Deposits ranging from €201 to €1000 get a 100% bonus.
These bonuses extend to the sports segment where players receive a welcome package of 100% bonus up to €500. Other bonuses include:
- Mini games welcome bonus (100% bonus on deposits between €20 and €500)
- Boosted odds (Players receive boosted odds on every sport)
- 10% loyalty deposit bonus (Awarded to loyal customers)
- 10% crypto cashback on every deposit
- 170% crypto deposit bonus
The site also features weekly, monthly and holiday promotions.
Payment Options on My Stake
My stake offers a variety of payment options. Here is a list of banking partners:
- Visa
- Skrill
- Pay safe Card
- Discover
- Bitcoin
- Master Card
- Netteler
- ecoPayz
The casino also accepts multiple currencies including the US dollar and GDP.
Payout Times on My Stake
Deposits are processed instantly while withdrawals take between 24 to 48 hours.
Games on My Stake
Mr. Stake has a rich catalog of games to choose from. The games include featured games, casino, live casino, virtual sports, sports betting, esports, tournaments, min-games and promotions. New game selections are always being added.
Evolution Gaming, Push Gaming, Blueprint gaming, tom horn, Amatic plus other reputable game providers.
Some of the titles you are likely to encounter include:
- Book of Mystake
- The greatest catch
- Son of Egypt III
- Money Train 2
- Starburst
Why should you play at Mr Stake Casino?
- Secure payments
- 24/7 support
- Mobile friendly
- Multi-currency
- Great odds
4.Betswagger Casino - Best Live Games
Betswagger Casino Overview
Betswagger Casino is one of the best UK casino bonus sites and for good reason. For starters, they have over 3000 games on offer. These include live casino, live deals, table games, roulette Esports, and virtual sports. The casino is also constantly updating their game offerings.
This adult themed website is optimised for mobile and larger screen sizes which means finding your favourite game is easy. The accessibility also extends to language support as the site is available in German, Spanish, French, Chinese plus a host of other languages.
One of the few drawbacks of this site is that it lacks a live support feature. But given how easy it is to navigate around, there might be little need for it. Also impressive are the many and varied payment options. You can trust that any transactions are secured with the latest encryption technology.
Promotions on Betswagger Casino
Betswagger casino has some very attractive bonus and promotions packages. Upon signing up, dabblers are given a 100% bonus up to €2000 + 100 free spins on their first deposit. Bonuses and promotions are also tied to holidays and days of the week. For example, the Christmas holiday has a bonus package of up to €2000 same as the sign up bonus.
There are also special events bonuses and promotions. Often, these are tied to the games at play. For example, Saturdays feature a bonus of 100% up to €300 while Sundays have a 100% bonus up to €100.
Another great thing about Betswagger casino is the many Drops and wins which can fetch a whopping $500,000. Yes, you can win that amount on a single play on the site.
Payment Options on Betswagger Casino
Betswagger casino offers a wide variety of payment options. These include Paypal, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Visa, Skrill, Mastercard, Coinpayments, and Netteller. In other words, you can pay however you want on the site.
The payments are also secure meaning you don’t have to worry about identity theft or anything like that.
Payout Times
The average payout period on Betswagger Casino is 24 hours. Transactions are normally carried out via wire transfers, but you can request them anyway you want.
Games on Betswagger Casino
Betswagger Casino has thousands of games to choose from. Categories include spins, scratch cards, live deals, Esports, jackpots, virtual sports etc. Some of the most popular games are pooled prizes and draws. Winners can get as much as $500,000 in cash. These happen every other day, especially on the weekends.
Sports betting is also big on Betswagger casino and also comes with bonuses. For example, signing up for sports betting guarantees a bonus of 100% up to $300.
Why you should consider playing at Betswagger Casino?
- Impressive bonuses
- Thousands of games to choose from
- Safe and secure payments
- Daily, weekly, and holiday promotions
- Crypto-friendly
5.Players Club VIP Online Casino - Best New Casino Bonus
Players Club VIP Casino Overview
Players Club VIP casino is a relatively new online casino but it is already making waves. One of the nicest things about this casino is the user interface which is made with mobile and desktop computers in mind. Still on accessibility, the site is multi-lingual and supports German, Finish, French, Italian, Spanish, Norwegian plus a dozen other languages. The app also features thousands of games that are offered by reputable game providers such as Amatic, Always Spin, Betsoft, Ruby Play, and Apollo.
Another cool thing about this site is the generous bonus package. The welcome package consists of 222% bonus up to £/$/€1000. If you are going to choose this site, also keep an eye out for holiday offers.
When it comes to making your deposits and withdrawals, things are going to be easy for you. You can pay in crypto, card, wire transfer, and through a host of other ways.
Promotions and Bonuses on Players Club VIP
As noted earlier, Players Club VIP offers excellent bonuses. The biggest is the sign-up bonus of 222% up to £/$/€1000. This bonus does come with a few rules. First, you must use it within the first 45 days of being assigned. Secondly, to receive the bonus, players must make a minimum deposit amount of £/$/€20.
Also, the welcome bonus can only be used on slots that are provided by the following game providers: Egt, Netent, Play n Go and Amatic. Finally, players must select Welcome Casino Bonus from a drop down list upon which the bonus will automatically be applied.
There is also a Welcome Free Sports Bet of £/$/€100 for deposits exceeding £/$/€25. Other bonuses and promotions include:
- Casino Reload Bonus — up to £/$/€1000 and can be claimed ten times
- Weekend Free Spin Boost — Boosted upon depositing £/$/€30
- Crypto Bonus — up to £/$/€500 and available each day
- Combo Boost — 50% extra winnings on your combo bets
- Daily extra cashback — 30% cashback on your daily losses
Payment options on Players Club VIP Casino
The casino offers multiple payment options. The following is a full list:
- Mastercard
- Visa
- American express
- Bitcoin cash
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
Supported currencies include EUR, GBP, USD, BTC, BCH, and ETH. As far as security is concerned, transactions are very safe and considering that you can even pay and withdraw using crypto, the site allows for full anonymity.
Payout Times at Players Club Casino
Payout at the site takes 0-48 hours. You can withdraw your earnings via Mastercard, Visa, American express, Bitcoin cash, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. The maximum withdrawal limit is £/$/€7000 a month.
Games on Players Club VIP Casino
Players Club VIP online casino is one of the best UK Casino bonuses for many reasons including the thousands of games on offer. The site may be new, but it has partnered with well-known game providers to create a rich gaming experience.
Some of the slot games you are likely to encounter include:
- Triple Chilli
- Bogie monsters
- Wild Overlords
- Juicy Gems
- Old West
- The Richest
- Buffalo Bounty
- Shadow of Luxor
Why Should You Play at Players Club VIP Casino?
Here are just a few reasons why you should seriously consider playing at Players Club VIP Casino:
- Outrageous bonuses
- Cypto-friendly
- Accessible in multiple languages
- Secure payments
- User-friendly interface
6.Gamblii - Best Deposit Match Bonus
Gamblii Casino Overview
Gamblii casino has over a decade of experience offering players a chance at becoming rich overnight. That’s no exaggeration given that one of the main focuses of the site are prize pools, tournaments and lotteries with an average of $2500 in winnings.
The casino also offers incredible bonuses starting at 450% for first deposits. That is more than other casinos are willing to offer. The other thing to love about Gamblii is their wide selection of games to choose from. They literally have over 3000 titles to choose from and partner with most of the reputable game providers. We think it is one of the perks of staying in the game for too long.
Gamblii has a live chat feature for solving arising issues fast. Their FAQ also answers most of the questions you might have if you are new to the site.
Promotions and Bonus on Gamblii
Gamblii online casino has some of the most generous promos and bonuses on the internet which earns it a place as one of the best UK casino bonus sites. Their biggest price is a 450% bonus on the first deposit. That is way more than other casinos are willing to offer.
The site also offers the following bonuses:
- 175% bonus on deposits exceeding 40 EUR
- 150% bonus on deposits exceeding 100 EUR
- 125% bonus on deposits exceeding 200 EUR or more
Payment Options at Gamblii Online Casino
Like other established casinos, Gamblii offers multiple payment options. These include Visa, Bitcoin, Tether, Binance, and much more. As far as we can tell, the site has a serious take on security, so you have nothing to worry about when making deposits or withdrawals.
Payout at Gamblii Casino
Gamblii casino has a payout time of 0 to 48 hours. Although the site can make payouts in multiple ways, the fastest way of getting your money is via bank transfer. Deposits are processed instantly.
Games at Gamblii Casino
As one of the oldest casinos on the internet, you can expect Gamblii casino to have thousands of games to choose from. Categories include lotteries, tournaments, slots, live casino, cybersport, and sport.
The main attraction as far as we call tell are the lotteries and slots. Here, players have a real chance of winning thousands of dollars in prizes. Looking around, we can tell that most events and games have attractive bonuses, cashbacks, and boosts. At Gamblii Casino, games don’t just win you cash, you can get other prizes as well including TVs, Apple products, and smartphones.
Some of the slot games you are likely to encounter include:
- Lucky Dama Muerta
- Book of Ra
- Legacy of Kong
- Bonanza Billion
- Crystal Skull
- Wild Coaster
These games are provided for my over 20 game providers.
Why Should You Play at Gamblii?
Here are some of the reasons you should consider playing at Gamblii Casino:
- Old and established casino
- Crypto-friendly
- Extravagant bonuses
- Lots of games to choose from
How to choose the best UK casino bonus — six things to check
If you are not sure on how to choose the best UK casino bonus, we have got you covered. Here, we go over some of the six things you need to check. Obviously, there are more things to keep an eye out for but if you can observe the following, you will be good to go.
1.Licence and Registration
This is arguably the most important thing to consider because if a casino is not licensed, you run the risk of exposing your banking information to fraudsters who can then commit identity theft on you. Licensed casinos are also required by law to offer fair gaming options. When you wager with them, you can be sure that your wins or losses are in no way manipulated.
Finally, licensed casinos have to adhere to privacy and data protection laws and regulations that are set by the government. This means that should anything happen to your data, you will have grounds for legal action. To check whether an online casino is licensed or not, look at the license number which is often part of the disclaimer.
If they are licensed by the EU the better because the EU generally has tough data protection laws and the ability to enforce them.
2.Wide selection of games
For a truly enriching experience, it is important to choose a casino with a wide selection of games. Why? Because the more games you can participate in, the higher your chances of winning.
Some sites have thousands of games while others have a few hundred. To tell which is which, you have to look around. Luckily, that is easy especially if you are familiar with other online casinos.
You can also peep at the game providers. The more there are, the more games you should expect.
3.Compare bonuses
You are here for the bonuses right? Then, it won’t hurt to do a little comparison. Some sites offer fatter bonuses than others. For example, while most online casinos give a 400% up to €2000 first deposit bonus, others add free spins. These free offerings might be the ones to decide if you win big or not.
You also have to consider how many times you receive the actual bonus. Sites such as I win Fortune Casino grant you a bonus up to your 6th deposit while Casper Spins casino only manages to give bonuses up to the fourth deposit. So, also keep an eye out for that.
4.Payment systems and security
Are the payment options convenient, safe, and secure? That is a question every gambler should ask before wagering in an online casino because no one wants to be a victim of identity theft or have their information leaking online. Luckily, most online casinos use the latest in encryption technology to secure transactions and to keep user details private.
Check to see if the casino has an SSL certificate.
5.Check the wagering terms
When choosing a bonus site, you want one that allows you to wager for as long as you want and in as many games as possible. Some bonus terms are very limiting and if you have little to spare that can be really frustrating.
To check whether the bonus terms are favourable to you, click on the more button. Chances are they will be clearly spelt out for you. This is yet another thing you have to compare with offerings from other sites because the experience you get can be very different depending on the terms and conditions. Other things to look for include rollover requirements and minimum bet limits.
6.Play through
While most online casinos will give you free bonus money, most will also require you to play through the cash before withdrawing your winnings. That's an important point to consider before taking on a bonus site because it is easy to feel cheated out of your winnings while in truth, it was you who didn't read the terms and conditions.
How to setup an account at a casino bonus site in the UK
Setting up an account at a casino bonus site in the UK is easy. The following are the steps to take:
- Visit the site and click on the bonus link. This will take you to a registration form.
- Sign up with your details. Remember to choose a strong password.
- Confirm your email address by clicking on the link that's sent to your email.
- Connect with your payment provider to make your first deposit.
- Congratulations. You are now registered and can claim your first deposit.
These steps are universal, so it doesn't matter the UK casino bonus site you choose.
Advantages of UK casino bonuses
Bonuses and promotions have many advantages. The most exciting is that it is basically free money.
That's right, even if you're required to wager the money on the site, it is money that you wouldn't otherwise get. Plus, the bonuses keep on coming. You can get them for up to your 6th deposit.
Another advantage is that though some sites require players to run through the bonus before withdrawing their winnings, not all of them behave that way. In other words, in most cases, a bonus is a real chance at winning big.
And last, many of these casinos that offer great welcome bonuses are also the best payout online casinos in the UK.
Disadvantages of UK casino bonuses
If you are not careful, you can fall into the terrible trap of always hunting for the next fatter bonus. And given how many sites there are on the internet, it can be a never-ending quest. The secret is knowing when to stop or if you're having self-control issues get into a self-exclusion scheme.
UK Online Casino Bonus FAQ
1.Are the best UK casino bonuses legal?
Yes, the bonuses and promotions on UK casinos are legal.
2.Do I need to pay tax on UK bonus casino winnings?
Depending on where you are, it's often the case that you have to pay taxes on your winnings.
3.What are some of the best UK casino bonus sites?
Below is a list of some of the best UK casino bonus sites:
- Betswagger Casino
- Mr. Slots Club
- I Win Fortune Casino
- Players Club VIP casino
- Gamblii
- Casper Spins Casino
- My Stake Casino
Casino Bonus Sites Conclusion
As a player, you can actively seek out some of the best UK bonus casinos because they provide a chance at winning big with meager deposits. Yes, some casinos will limit how you can use the deposits but considering that it's practically free money, that's not too much to ask.
Even as you play beware that some of these deposits are created with addiction in mind. It's up to you to take care and not get trapped into a rabbit hole of bonuses and promotions. In other words, gamble responsibly.
