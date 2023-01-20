SET in 29 acres of garden grounds and woodland in the hamlet of Culroy, midway between Maybole and Alloway in South Ayrshire – the latter the birthplace of Robert Burns – Grange House is a handsome B-listed Georgian property dating from the second half of the 18th century, notably during the life of Scotland’s national bard, whose mother, Agnes Brown, was born and raised in Maybole.

Described in The Castles and Mansions of Ayrshire as having a ‘handsome and gracious aspect’ Grange House is a classical Georgian manor house, constructed of pink sandstone with a central pilastered doorway and three more recently added dormer windows.

Restored and modernised to a very high standard by the existing owners, Grange House is an exquisite five-bedroomed family home with all the amenities of modern living – ground source heating, surround sound system in all the principal rooms, separate three-bedroomed cottage and studio, stone outbuildings with workshop and stables, plus a gymnasium, sauna, and bar.

The house spans the centuries in style and showcases classic Georgian elegance and symmetry combined with contemporary fixtures and fittings.

The accommodation is spread over four levels, configured to give a lower-ground family zone – comfortable living room, 27ft bespoke fitted kitchen/dining area linking to a conservatory overlooking the gardens, large walk-in pantry, cloakroom, and utility.

Upstairs on the ground floor is an impressive reception hall with flagstone floor and grand stone staircase, 28ft drawing room with ornate fireplace, formal dining room (the adjoining butler’s pantry is designed for entertaining) and a study with bespoke fitted storage, while the first-floor houses three en suite bedrooms (two bathrooms and a shower room).

The remaining two bedrooms share another bathroom on the second floor, which has a freestanding bath and separate shower.

Standout features include the kitchen, which has a range of bespoke wall and base cabinets, large central island, oil-fired Aga, integrated dishwasher, and dumbwaiter. And the master bedroom suite, which has a fitted dressing room and period-style en suite bathroom complete with freestanding bathtub, twin wall-mounted basins, concealed walk-in shower, and high period-style toilet cistern.

Accessed via remote controlled gates and a Tarmac driveway/parking area, the gardens are divided to form formal areas and parkland, while a former walled garden contains glass houses, raised flower/vegetable beds, fruit orchard, tennis court, and ornamental pond.

Offers over £1.75 million to Galbraith’s Ayr office.