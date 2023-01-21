With Burns Night just around the corner, some might be partaking in their first-ever Robert Burns celebration.
Burns Night takes place annually to remember and cherish Scotland's National Poet as well as the countless works the Alloway writer produced in the 18th Century.
There are a number of traditions originating from the very first Burns Nights that took place only a few short years after his death in 1796 in Dumfries.
While some traditions may be well known such as the Address to a Haggis and the piping in of the guests, it can still be daunting to those who are not familiar with some of the basic 'don'ts' of a Burns Supper.
When is Burns Night?
Burns Night takes place on January 25 (the poet's birthday) with Burns Suppers popping up across Scotland and around the world, especially in places like North America.
What you should NOT do during Burns Night
While the event has a lot of traditions, the things you should not do are rarely ever discussed, so here are a couple of things you should be aware of before you risk offending the host!
Not coming prepared with a speech or poem
One of the most important traditions linked to Burns Night is the reading of speeches and the recital of some of Rabbie Burns' imminent works.
Everybody is expected to muck in and bring something to the table, especially if it is a smaller gathering.
Arranging with the host ahead of time what would like to say is important and coming prepared can ensure a fun night for all!
Interrupting speeches
As previously said, speech-giving and poem recital is key to a great Burns Night.
So interrupting people doing their part whether intentionally or not is something that is frowned upon.
One part of the traditional night you should really avoid interrupting is the Address to a Haggis in which a Burns poem of the same name is read to the delicacy.
Not dressing up for the occasion
Burns Night is normally a formal occasion with some more ardent followers of Scottish culture demanding that guests wear the proper highland dress.
While you might not have to go that far, dressing up smart for a Burns Supper adds to the magic of the night and is generally good practice.
Not taking part in toasts
A Burns Supper is also a celebratory tradition with toasts taking place throughout the evening.
If you're wanting a quiet night out with no whisky, then this might be the wrong event for you!
