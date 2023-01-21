PATIENTS have waited more than three years for hospital dental treatment on the NHS in some parts of Scotland, according to new figures.
Statistics on waiting times disclosed through freedom of information reveal that one patient from NHS Borders who underwent an inpatient or day case dental procedure in 2022 had been on the waiting list for 146 weeks - around two years and 10 months - by the time their treatment took place.
This compared to a longest wait of 67 weeks in 2019, which recorded in the NHS Tayside region.
READ MORE: Statistics mask the reality of a shrinking NHS dental service
For specialist dental treatment at an outpatient clinic, NHS Lothian had recorded the longest single waiting time in 2022 with one patient treated in region after spending 169 weeks - roughly three years and four months - on a waiting list.
Patients can be referred to hospital for complex dental healthcare which cannot be provided at high street practices.
This can include oral and maxillofacial surgery, such as removing a wisdom tooth or repairing jaw injuries, or children who require multiple tooth extractions under general anaesthetic.
The public dental service, based at sites such the Glasgow Dental Hospital, also provides appointment-based emergency treatment and general dental services on the NHS for people who are not registered with a dental practice.
READ MORE: Basic treatments like denture repairs 'no longer affordable on NHS'
Across Scotland, the statistics - obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats - show that at least 11 health boards treated patients in 2022 who had been waiting over a year for inpatient/day case procedures compared to only three in 2019.
Nearly all health boards have seen their average waiting time increase. This was most pronounced in NHS Lanarkshire, where the average waiting time for inpatient or day case treatment through the Public Dental Service was 41 weeks last year compared to four weeks in 2019.
Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the NHS of “abandoning NHS dentistry”.
“These figures show that over the past four years, long waits have soared,” he said. “Scots are being left in pain.”
READ MORE: 'Exploitable' fee model encouraged practices to 'cash in', say dental leaders
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said backlogs had been “exacerbated by the pandemic”, but added:“No one in Scotland will be left in pain when waiting for dental treatment – hospitals triage patients and see them as quickly as they can as appropriate to their need.
"Dentistry is an important part of our recovery plan and we’re working with boards to address the backlog created by the pandemic, both in dental practices and hospitals.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here