Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag has been charged in connection with alleged human trafficking offences.

Ms Gloag, 80, was charged on Thursday in connection with a probe into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

She was among four individuals to have been charged along with husband David McCleary and two other members of their family, BBC Scotland reports.

A statement issued on her behalf said that Ms Gloag denies the "malicious allegations" that have been made against her and her family.

It read: "Dame Ann Gloag strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family."

Police confirmed that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On 19 January, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Dame Ann Gloag co-founded Stagecoach Group with her brother Sir Brian Souter in 1980. She resigned as a non-executive director of the transport empire at the end of 2019.