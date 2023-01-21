Police have been carrying out drug raids, road checks and patrols in Aberdeen city centre in an effort to tackle antisocial behaviour and drug use.

The multi-agency operation involves Police Scotland and British Transport Police alongside Aberdeen City Council, Turning Point Scotland and Alcohol and Drugs Action (Aberdeen).

It has also included welfare visits to vulnerable people, community outreach programmes, enforcement action and high visibility patrols around the city centre.

More than 2,000 addresses were visited by officers with community safety leaflet drops in areas affected by drug and antisocial behaviour related harm.

Drugs to the value of £22,000 and over £10,000 in cash were seized after a number of search warrants were carried out in Aberdeen.

British Transport Police and Police Scotland patrols have also been carried out at Aberdeen Railway and Bus Station, resulting number of people being found in possession of controlled drugs.

143 trains and 33 buses were checked in and out of the respective stations.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in possession of an offensive weapon after being stopped by officers at Aberdeen Railway Station.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “We all recognise that enforcement alone is not the solution to tackling the issues around drug related harm. That is why it is so important we come together to work out the most effective intervention. This work is about people who may need support with addiction, it’s about vulnerable people who need protecting from those who would exploit them. The best way of achieving this is by working in collaboration and offering people the right help, the most appropriate advice and support before their life spirals out of control.”