Hundreds gathered in Glasgow city centre on Saturday to protest after the UK government moved to block Scottish gender recognition reforms.

Campaigners congregated on the Buchanan Galleries steps from 11am to take part in the Rally for Trans Equality after branding the block as a "disgusting attack on trans people".

It comes after legislation that would allow trans individuals to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without a medical diagnosis in Scotland, was challenged by the UK government.

The rally, which was scheduled to take place until 1pm, had both trans people and cis queer politicians speaking at the event, while trans poets also performed at intervals, The Glasgow Times reports.

READ MORE: Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag ‘strongly disputes' trafficking allegations

Those who gathered on Buchanan Street held signs stating "trans rights are human rights", "trans liberation is liberation for all", and "trans rights now".

There were also chants of "when trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back."

Patrick Harvie (Image: Colin Mearns, Newsquest)