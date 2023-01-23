It's three years since they rowed across the Atlantic Ocean to set a world record.

Now a trio of Scottish world record-breaking brothers are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for clean water projects in developing communities around the world by hosting an art exhibition in Edinburgh.

Artworks by talented artist Bridget Ievers Cox were left to the MacLean brothers, the first three brothers to row across an ocean together, when she died last year. Having already raised more than £200,000 for charity through their record-breaking efforts, the brothers have decided to add to that total by auctioning her entire archive for charity during a posthumous exhibition which will run at Summerhall in Edinburgh until Sunday, March 5.

Bridget was a close friend of the trio’s father, Charles MacLean MBE, who is one of the world’s leading whisky experts.

After spending 30 years in County Galway, the Lake District-born artist moved back to Scotland in 2000.

Left to right Jamie MacLean, Charles MacLean, Ewan MacLean, and Lachlan MacLean with paintings by artist Bridget Cox hanging on the wall behind them. Picture by Elaine Livingstone.

She exhibited her work in France, Dublin, Belfast, Galway, London, and Carlisle. Her talent was recognised internationally in 2019 when a painting was included in the National Portrait Gallery’s International Portrait Competition – described as “the most prestigious portrait painting competition in the world”. Of 2,538 entrants in 2019 from 84 countries, Bridget’s was one of only 44 pictures chosen

Mr MacLean MBE said: “Her talent was prodigious, as I think this exhibition demonstrates, ranging from portraiture and still life, to landscape and abstract painting. Bridget shows herself to be a true colourist, balancing bright hues with soft, quiet colour. Complex arrangements of greys and creamy whites instinctively coordinate cool with warm. It is this subtle balance of vibrant and quiet colour that gives Bridget’s still lives a sense of calm contemplation and her portraits a deep empathy.

“We were brought up together and she was like a sister to me. She was a quintessential artist: self-centred, self-doubting but self-sufficient.

“Bridget had a rich, varied, and eventful life, living through the depths of depression to the peaks of creativity. She enriched the lives of those who knew her in so many ways – although she was probably unaware of it.”

Author Charles MacLean photographed with paintings by artist Bridget Cox. Picture by Elaine Livingstone.

Jamie, who was Bridget’s godson, added: “We remain deeply saddened by Bridget’s passing. She was so supportive to us throughout our lives, especially when it came to our efforts to row across the Atlantic to raise money for clean water projects in Madagascar.

“It was only right that we shared her work with the world and used the proceeds to help others who are less fortunate. That’s the best tribute possible and perfectly fitting. Her work is incredible and when people see it, I’m sure it will prove to be popular and provide much-needed support to people who need it.”

In 2020 the three brothers from Scotland set three world records after rowing the Atlantic Ocean in just 35 days.

Left to right: Lachlan MacLean, Ewan MacLean, and Jamie MacLean - three brothers from Scotland who set a world record after rowing the Atlantic Ocean in just 35 days, beating the previous record for a trio rowing the Atlantic Ocean, of 41 days.

They were the first three brothers to row any ocean, and the youngest trio and the fastest trio to ever row the Atlantic.

Setting off from La Gomera, in the Canary Islands on December 12, 2019 they completed the 3,000 mile trip to Antigua.

Previously, the fastest a trio had ever rowed the Atlantic Ocean was 41 days.

The MacLean brothers, known as Broar, overcame seasickness, battery issues, storms, dehydration and exhaustion to reach Antigua in record time.

They completed the challenge in 35 days nine hours and nine minutes.

Originally from Edinburgh, the brothers finished third overall (first among trios) in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, beating many teams of four and five.

They had to row the last 20 days without any music, podcasts or audiobooks, as their iPhone cables succumbed to damage caused by a combination of sun and seawater. However, being musicians, they kept themselves entertained with a bagpipe, harmonica and ukelele on board.

The MacLean brothers developed a love for the outdoors during summers spent in Nedd in Sutherland.

MacLean brothers celebrate their world record

The MacLean brothers leave next week to fly to Madagascar to see the impact of their more than £200,000 raised, which has helped to build multiple boreholes which now provide clean water to communities.

Find out more about the exhibition on Summerhall’s website.