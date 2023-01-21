A Scots island has been named among the best in Europe ‘for getting away from almost everyone’.
The 10-strong list was drawn up by CNN Travel to highlight "lesser known" islands that offer visitors the chance to “ditch the crowds and get closer to nature”.
The list features islands such as Alicudi in Sicily, Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland, Flores Island in the Azores, Heimaey in Iceland and Naustholmen in Norway.
Joining them as the unique Scottish entry on the list is Tiree, which CNN Travel describe as a “turquoise paradise off the western coast of Scotland”.
About Tiree, CNN Travel wrote: “One look at the turquoise and deep sapphire waters and perfect surf waves rolling onto its shores and it's clear why the Isle of Tiree is sometimes referred to as the Hawaii of the North.
Descending from Carnan Mor, the highest summit on the lovely Isle of Tiree - which has some of the finest beaches in all the Hebrides. https://t.co/9Dwu4xtJun pic.twitter.com/CZOCNltb5O— walkhighlands (@walkhighlands) July 13, 2018
“The most westerly island in the Inner Hebrides archipelago, off mainland Scotland's west coast, 12-mile-long Tiree is known for its mild climate, clean air and beautiful white sand beaches that could easily be mistaken for the Caribbean in photos if not in person (August water temperatures are in the brisk upper 50s Fahrenheit, or about 14 Celsius).
“Intrepid surfers know Tiree for its uncrowded beach breaks, and the eight-room Reef Inn caters to the board-riding crowd. The annual Tiree Music Festival draws up to 2,000 attendees every July for a Scottish folk music extravaganza, but you'll most often have the island's mostly flat walking and cycling trails and 46 miles of gorgeous beaches to yourself. Visitors arrive on Tiree via four-hour ferry rides from Oban or flights from Oban or Glasgow on Loganair.”
To view the full list, click here
