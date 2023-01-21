The wife of ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown has come to the defence of Dame Ann Gloag after the Stagecoach Group co-founder was charged with human trafficking offences.
Police Scotland confirmed Dame Ann and three members of her family have been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.
A statement issued on her behalf said that the 80-year-old denies the "malicious allegations" that have been made against her and her family.
READ MORE: Scots bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag charged over alleged human trafficking offences
Sarah Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, took to Twitter to voice her support for Dame Ann.
Mrs Brown said: “Gordon and I have known Ann Gloag for many years through her huge personal commitment to Freedom from Fistula and supporting girls’ health & education.
“She is a remarkable campaigner and quietly generous charity supporter. These charges just don’t add up."
A charity also voiced its support for Dame Ann, with Monica Boseff, executive director of the Open Door Foundation, saying she has “compassion and high moral values”.
The foundation says it works to provide “emergency shelter for victims of any form of human trafficking” and described Dame Ann a “long time supporter and friend” who provided donations.
The charity said her support helped it to directly assist 260 Ukrainian women, children and elderly men in 2021, all of whom were said to have been at high risk of being trafficked.
READ MORE: Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag ‘strongly disputes' trafficking allegations
Ms Boseff said: “I am in no doubt that without the generosity and support of Dame Ann Gloag, our organisation would not be able to continue its vital work helping some of society’s most vulnerable people.
“Dame Ann’s compassion and high moral values have infused our work from the beginning and we will continue to stand by her while she fights to clear her name.
“As recent high-profile cases have demonstrated, the issue of human trafficking is a very real and dangerous threat to women, men, boys and girls across Europe.
“To conflate Dame Ann’s decades of charitable work with these heinous crimes is not only harmful to her legacy, it is dangerous for so many victims who are truly in urgent need.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article