The wife of ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown has come to the defence of Dame Ann Gloag after the Stagecoach Group co-founder was charged with human trafficking offences.

Police Scotland confirmed Dame Ann and three members of her family have been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

A statement issued on her behalf said that the 80-year-old denies the "malicious allegations" that have been made against her and her family.

Sarah Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, took to Twitter to voice her support for Dame Ann.

Mrs Brown said: “Gordon and I have known Ann Gloag for many years through her huge personal commitment to Freedom from Fistula and supporting girls’ health & education.

“She is a remarkable campaigner and quietly generous charity supporter. These charges just don’t add up."

A charity also voiced its support for Dame Ann, with Monica Boseff, executive director of the Open Door Foundation, saying she has “compassion and high moral values”.

The foundation says it works to provide “emergency shelter for victims of any form of human trafficking” and described Dame Ann a “long time supporter and friend” who provided donations.

The charity said her support helped it to directly assist 260 Ukrainian women, children and elderly men in 2021, all of whom were said to have been at high risk of being trafficked.

Ms Boseff said: “I am in no doubt that without the generosity and support of Dame Ann Gloag, our organisation would not be able to continue its vital work helping some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“Dame Ann’s compassion and high moral values have infused our work from the beginning and we will continue to stand by her while she fights to clear her name.

“As recent high-profile cases have demonstrated, the issue of human trafficking is a very real and dangerous threat to women, men, boys and girls across Europe.

“To conflate Dame Ann’s decades of charitable work with these heinous crimes is not only harmful to her legacy, it is dangerous for so many victims who are truly in urgent need.”