A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged attack on a police officer in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said on Saturday that an 18-year-old man had been arrested and charged by officers in connection with the attack, which they are treating as attempted murder.
Earlier in the week, the force revealed they had launched an investigation after a black Audi A1 was allegedly driven into a police motorcycle injuring the officer riding it.
The alleged attack on the officer, which police said happened on January 11 in Bathfield, Leith, came just two days after the force said it had tried to stop the Audi in Ravenswood Avenue in connection with a suspected traffic offence.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 23.
