Ten people have been killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

Police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from central LA.

The shooting was reported at 10.20pm local time – 6.20am on Sunday in the UK.

The gunman was male, but no information about his fate has been revealed.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

He said he was told there was a gunman with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him. Mr Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.