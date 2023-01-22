Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash which has shut a major Scots road for hours.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic accident on the M9 northbound between Junctions 9 and 10 near Stirling around 5.10am on Sunday.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road remains closed to traffic northbound as police investigations into the crash continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.10am on Sunday, 22 January, police were called to a report of a road crash on the M9 northbound, near to junction 10.

"Two men have been taken to hospital. Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed northbound."