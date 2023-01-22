SCO/Leleux
City Halls, Glasgow
Keith Bruce
four stars
French composer Louise Farrenc, who began her musical career as a piano soloist before becoming a respected teacher at the Paris Conservatoire, contributed the most recent work to her countryman Francois Leleux’s very attractive Friday evening programme with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, all of which dated from the first half of the 19th century and shared both language and tonal colour.
If her Third Symphony, which began the concert, is less well known than Schubert’s Fourth, which ended it, there is no immediately obvious reason for that. Comparison with Beethoven is valid in the opening Adagio and Allegro Finale, particularly in the way its themes are revisited and recast, but the scampering melodious Scherzo does not sound like him at all.
It follows a slow movement that began with a solo by first clarinet Maximiliano Martin, an early signal of a night of fine playing by the SCO winds, who always produce the goods for the oboist-turned-conductor.
Leleux himself was the soloist for the Mendelssohn that followed, arrangements of six of the Songs Without Words, familiar as piano party-pieces. German oboist and composer Andreas Tarkmann made these a little over a decade ago, and they are a wonderful showpiece for the instrument, the lush strings underscore a platform for a wide range of timbre and expression in their contrasting moods.
After the interval, the music was much more familiar. The Schubert was preceded by Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, the evocation of the turbulent waters around the geological wonder that is the island of Staffa every bit as eloquent as the seascapes to come from Debussy and Britten, but perhaps a little understated in this performance.
Leleux directed Schubert’s “Tragic” symphony without a score, perhaps an unusual work to know from memory. It was clear, in the last movement in particular, how much of an influence Franz Schubert had been on young Felix Mendelssohn.
This conductor’s regular appearances with the SCO are now established regular highlights of the season, and a developing flamboyance in his podium appearance, sporting a retro velvet tuxedo here, seemed to suit the Romantic music of the evening.
