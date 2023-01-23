BÒRD na Gàidhlig is the principal public body in Scotland responsible for promoting Gaelic development, including providing advice to Scottish Ministers on Gaelic issues.

Amongst a range of functions, it produces the National Gaelic Language Plan for Ministerial approval, oversees the development and implementation of Gaelic Language Plans by Public Authorities, distributes funds for the development of the Gaelic language, provides leadership and advice in support of Gaelic language initiatives and initiates and implements other projects.

It also promotes Gaelic locally, nationally and internationally, with this work being informed by listening and reacting to the needs of communities.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig's head office is in Inverness, with additional offices in Glasgow and Stornoway and a number of staff working remotely throughout the country.

Gaelic belongs to everyone.

It already enriches the daily lives of the people of Scotland and beyond. It creates benefits, both social and economic, and increases wellbeing for Gaelic users, learners and supporters, across Scotland and internationally.

With new resources established in recent years, Gaelic learning has increased with SpeakGaelic, the multi-platform Gaelic learning initiative with over 430,000 total views across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and social media and over 14,300 registered users on the website.

Duolingo has also had a big impact with an amazing 1.5 million people learning Gaelic since its launch on St Andrew’s Day 2019.

Royal National Mod 2022 brought a dazzling display of Gaelic music and culture to Perth. Pictured left are James and Elizabeth Maclean

Thanks to support from Bord Na Gàidhlig, and huge interest from Gaelic speakers across Scotland and around the world, February 2023 sees the second official global Scottish Gaelic language week; Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) taking place through a series of in-person and online events.

With the overarching theme of Coming Together, Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 will build on its 2022 success, by prioritising uniting people within their own communities. Seachdain na Gàidhlig connects people from all walks of life across the world to promote, use and learn Gaelic; through a coordinated network of activities taking place across Scotland and internationally, from February 20-26.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 will be producing daily, online content across their social media, ensuring that geography is no barrier to participation.

This mixture of in-person and online events will provide a world class platform for Gaelic speakers to connect with both physical and virtual communities worldwide; encouraging individuals, businesses, and wider community groups to get involved.

Additionally, Seachdain na Gàidhlig is encouraging people to connect online by sharing posts, images and videos using the hashtag #SeachdainNaGàidhlig.

Shona NicIllinnein, Ceannard at Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig’s main funders, said: “We are delighted to support Seachdain na Gàidhlig again following on from the resounding success of its first year.

“This week celebrates everything about Gaelic – the language, the culture, the arts, music and heritage and we are very much looking forward to this year’s offering.

“The Small Events Fund Scheme will have enabled more groups to host their own events in their communities and we are hugely encouraged by the number of applicants.

“In line with the aims of the National Gaelic Language Plan, this week helps to promote and normalise the Gaelic language as well as contribute to wellbeing and creating and strengthening connections in Gaelic worldwide. Chì sinn ann sibh!”

Information on events happening as part of Seachdain na Gàidhlig can be found through our website – www.cleachdi.scot which was created as a resource for people to discover events happening in Gaelic - both face to face and online.

Further information on how you can get involved in Seachdain na Gàidhlig is available through their website – www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot

A’ Ghàidhlig am beul a’ Bhaile

IS e’ Bòrd na Gàidhlig a’ phrìomh bhuidheann phoblach ann an Alba a tha an urra ri a bhith a’ cur air adhart leasachadh na Gàidhlig, a' gabhail a-steach a bhith a’ toirt comhairle do Mhinistearan na h-Alba air cùisean Gàidhlig a’ gabhail a-steach foghlam.

Am measg nan dleastanasan aige, bidh e a’ cruthachadh Plana Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig airson aonta Mhinistreil, a’ stiùireadh ullachadh agus buileachadh Phlanaichean Gàidhlig le Ùghdarrasan Poblach, a’ sgaoileadh airgead airson leasachadh na Gàidhlig, a’ toirt seachad ceannardas agus comhairle mar thaic do dh’iomairtean Gàidhlig agus bidh e a’ tòiseachadh agus a’ cur an gnìomh phròiseactan eile.

Bidh e cuideachd a’ brosnachadh na Gàidhlig gu h-ionadail, gu nàiseanta agus gu h-eadar-nàiseanta, leis an obair seo air a stiùireadh le bhith ag èisteachd agus a’ dèiligeadh ri feumalachdan choimhearsnachdan.

Tha prìomh oifis Bhòrd na Gàidhlig ann an Inbhir Nis, le oifisean a bharrachd ann an Glaschu agus Steòrnabhagh agus grunn luchd-obrach ag obair air astar air feadh na dùthcha.

Buinidh a’ Ghàidhlig ris a h-uile duine. Tha i mar-thà a’ beartachadh beatha làitheil muinntir na h-Alba agus dhaoine nas fhaide air falbh. Tha i a’ cruthachadh bhuannachdan, an dà chuid sòisealta agus eaconamach, agus a’ cur ri sunnd airson luchd-cleachdaidh, luchd-ionnsachaidh agus luchd-taic, air feadh na h-Alba agus gu h-eadar-nàiseanta.

Tha ionnsachadh na Gàidhlig air a dhol am meud mar thoradh air goireasan a chaidh a stèidheachadh sna beagan bhliadhnaichean mu dheireadh, le SpeakGaelic, an iomairt ionnsachaidh Gàidhlig ioma-àrd-ùrlar le còrr air 430,000 sealladh iomlan tro BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds agus na meadhanan sòisealta agus còrr is 14,300 cleachdaiche clàraichte air an làraich-lìn.

Tha buaidh mhòr air a bhith aig Duolingo cuideachd le 1.5 millean duine ag ionnsachadh na Gàidhlig bho chaidh a chur air bhog air Latha Fhèill Anndrais 2019.

Mar thoradh air taic bho Bhòrd na Gàidhlig, agus ùidh mhòr aig luchd-labhairt na Gàidhlig air feadh na h-Alba agus air feadh an t-saoghail, sa Ghearran 2023 bidh an dàrna seachdain oifigeil Gàidhlig chruinneil; Seachdain na Gàidhlig a’ tachairt tro shreath de thachartasan aghaidh-ri-aghaidh agus air-loidhne.

Leis a’ phrìomh chuspair A’ tighinn còmhla, bidh Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 a’ togail air a soirbheas ann an 2022, le bhith a’ toirt prìomhachas air a bhith ag aonachadh daoine sna coimhearsnachdan aca fhèin.

Tha Seachdain na Gàidhlig a’ ceangal dhaoine de gach seòrsa air feadh an t-saoghail gus Gàidhlig a bhrosnachadh, a chleachdadh agus ionnsachadh; tro lìonra co-òrdanaichte de ghnìomhachdan a bhios a' tachairt air feadh na h-Alba agus gu h-eadar-nàiseanta, eadar 20 is 26 Gearran.

Bidh Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 a’ cruthachadh susbaint làitheil, air-loidhne thairis air na meadhanan sòisealta aca, a’ dèanamh cinnteach nach eil cruinn-eòlas na bhacadh air com-pàirteachadh.

Bheir am measgachadh seo de thachartasan aghaidh-ri-aghaidh agus air-loidhne dhuinn àrd-ùrlar do luchd-labhairt na Gàidhlig aig ìre na cruinne gus ceangal a dhèanamh ri coimhearsnachdan fiosaigeach agus bhiortail air feadh an t-saoghail; a’ brosnachadh dhaoine fa leth, gnìomhachasan, agus buidhnean coimhearsnachd nas fharsainge a dhol an sàs.

A bharrachd air sin, tha Seachdain na Gàidhlig a’ brosnachadh dhaoine gus ceangal a dhèanamh air-loidhne le bhith a’ co-roinn phuist, ìomhaighean agus bhidiothan a’ cleachdadh an taga-hais #SeachdainNaGàidhlig.

Thuirt Shona NicIllinnein, Ceannard Bhòrd na Gàidhlig, prìomh luchd-maoineachaidh Seachdain na Gàidhlig: “Tha sinn air leth toilichte taic a thoirt do Sheachdain na Gàidhlig a-rithist às dèidh cho soirbheachail ’s a bha a’ chiad bhliadhna aice. Bidh an t-seachdain seo a’ comharrachadh a h-uile rud mun Ghàidhlig – an cànan, an cultar, na h-ealainean, an ceòl agus an dualchas agus tha sinn a’ coimhead air adhart gu mòr ris na bhios a' tachairt am-bliadhna.

“Bheir Sgeama Maoin nan Tachartasan Beaga cothrom do bharrachd bhuidhnean na tachartasan aca fhèin a chumail anns na coimhearsnachdan aca agus tha sinn air ar misneachadh gu mòr leis an àireimh de thagraichean.

“A rèir amasan Plana Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig, tha an t-seachdain seo a’ cuideachadh le bhith a' brosnachadh agus ag àbhaisteachadh na Gàidhlig a bharrachd air a bhith a’ cur ri sunnd agus a’ cruthachadh is a’ neartachadh cheanglaichean sa Ghàidhlig air feadh an t-saoghail. Chì sinn ann sibh!”

Gheibhear fiosrachadh mu thachartasan a tha gu bhith ann mar phàirt de Sheachdain na Gàidhlig air an làraich-lìn againn – www.cleachdi.scot a chaidh a chruthachadh mar ghoireas do dhaoine gus tachartasan Gàidhlig a lorg – aghaidh-ri-aghaidh agus air-loidhne.