Luxury brands are a class apart for several reasons. They offer high-quality merchandise that are long-lasting. Their limited distribution makes them more desirable, and the expensive price point justifies the value you get in return.

Luxury goods last a lifetime and can even become generational heirlooms. Fashion apparel made from high-grade material lasts longer and benefits our planet as well. Clients who purchase from luxury brands are well aware of the expert craftsmanship of these goods and understand their worth.

For these very reasons, DC’s Brand Edinburgh Cashmere has become one of those luxury brands recognised worldwide, making waves with its unique designs and expert craftsmanship.

DC's brand Edinburgh Cashmere only manufactures 100 percent pure cashmere and 100 percent pure lambswool.

DC Singh’s Designs Elevate Edinburgh Cashmere to Global Recognition

DC Singh is the visionary icon behind the success of the luxury brand Edinburgh Cashmere. The entrepreneur struggled excessively to establish the brand to where it is now.

He comes from a humble beginning starting his journey as a sales assistant and achieving his lifelong dream of entrepreneurship at a young age.

The timeless designs are the hallmark of DC’s brand Edinburgh Cashmere’s success, which is revered by fashion critics worldwide. The brand produces high-quality fashion articles for men and women from 100% cashmere and 100% lambswool.

It is one of the softest materials sourced through a rigorous process and treated through various steps to achieve its timeless appeal.

The brand’s high-end design and product portfolio include a wide variety of capes, scarves, stoles, and blankets that make you stand apart instantly. You can purchase high-quality denim jackets, jeans, and sweatshirts at DC Milan.

The impeccable craftsmanship can be seen in the designs as each product goes through a carefully vetted process that the young entrepreneur overlooks himself.

Edinburgh Cashmere luxury fashion articles are readily available in the UK and Europe as well as in Gulf countries.

DC Singh’s success has allowed him to expand into other regions quickly, and in the near future, he will open his first store in Dubai.

DC Singh’s relentless drive to establish his luxury enterprise and unwavering commitment to his business success has attracted several collaborations for Edinburgh Cashmere. The top Scottish entrepreneur DC Singh is now working with premier football clubs and top fashion brands.

DC’s brand Edinburgh Cashmere features in Vogue, GQ, and Grazia

The brand’s classic designs attract immense attraction. Edinburgh Cashmere DC Classic check is world-famous and attracts eyeballs on runways and events. The design is also featured in popular UK magazines Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia.

The quality, craftsmanship, and flawless fabric quality make the scarves a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. The elegant and classic pieces are timeless and versatile, allowing men and women to sport them in various ways and occasions.

The unique designs have earned rightful prominence in leading magazine titles, making them a wardrobe staple.

DC Singh Explores New Horizons

After the success of his luxury fashion brand worldwide, Singh’s entrepreneurial journey hasn’t stopped. He is well-prepared to step into the next phase of his success journey.

DC Singh believes in reaching new heights and is set to launch new business ventures in the food and tech industries.

One of his ventures is “DC Tasty,” based on the concept of heartfelt, delicious food. Just like his passion and professionalism with his apparel business, he hopes to drive innovation and high-quality standards in this venture as well.

Towards the tech front, DC Singh has invested in a mobile taxi app to facilitate customers with economical and safe transport options. Chalana is a go-getter who believes in hard work. His dedication to the business has allowed him to develop the entrepreneurial skills and mindset to succeed in today’s fast-paced world.

For these very reasons, he is unstoppable and looks forward to establishing his legacy and leaving a mark on his success with his business ventures.

Follow the pages for updates from DC himself:

www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

www.instagram.com/dcsingh_

www.facebook.com/dcsinghd

twitter.com/dcsingh_?s=11

www.linkedin.com/in/dc-singh-4722051b7/