A fire has broken out in the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

Thick billows of smoke spread across the area after the blaze took hold of the building on Rose Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11.29am on Monday.

After finding the building "well alight", a further eight fire appliances were called to assist the first two fire engines.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

