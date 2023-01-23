Two runners were rescued from a winter ultramarathon along the Pennine Way after suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.
Rescue teams from both Scotland and England were called to assist the duo taking part in the Spine Race around 6am on Sunday.
The two competitors were in the Auchope Refuge Hut near the summit of the Cheviot.
Vehicles from the Borders Search and Rescue Unit (BSARU) were sent up Auchope Rig, while a team from the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue (NNPMRT) headed to the Mounthooly from the English side.
The runners were assessed by Spine Race medics and transported to the competition's finish line in nearby Kirk Yetholm, Scotland.
The 268-mile-long Spine Race is regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance races.
Participants are allowed seven days to make their way from Edale in England to the region in the Scottish Borders.
The two runners were nearing the finish lines when they required assistance from the rescue teams.
"The casualties had been assessed by Spine Race medics and were able to walk to the waiting Landrover for onward transport to Kirk Yetholm," an incident report from BSARU read.
It was originally feared one of the competitors might need to be stretchered off the hill, an NNPMRT statement revealed.
There was also uncertainty about whether the Scottish Borders team would be able to reach the hut due to the snow.
"A fantastic example of cross-border working with a really good outcome for all concerned," it added. "Many thanks to our colleagues form over the border for their assistance."
