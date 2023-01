A teenager has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer.

James Docherty, 18, made no plea when charges, including attempted murder, were put to him at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The teenager is accused of driving an Audi at police officers, allegedly injuring one in the crash, on January 11 in Bathfield, Leith.

At the hearing Docherty, who has been charged with seven road traffic offences, and assault to severe injury and attempted murder, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The Edinburgh teenager will appear in court again within the next eight days.