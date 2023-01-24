A HOSPITAL doctor is being investigated over claims that he touched a patient's genitals inappropriately during a "sexually motivated" examination.

A tribunal is considering whether consultant gastroenterologist Dr Narendra Kochar is fit to practise following allegations that he "deliberately pressed" his erect penis against the woman's stomach and arm, pinched her nipples, and inserted his finger into her vagina without wearing gloves during a consultation in Edinburgh in May 2008.

In March 2020, Dr Kochar was cleared by a jury at Manchester Crown Court of six counts of sexual assault against three patients on whom he had performed medical examinations.

He is currently employed by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.

READ MORE: Dundee scientists paving way to world's first Strep A vaccine

The current case has been brought to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) following an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) - the regulatory body for doctors.

The GMC is responsible for investigating complaints made against medics, but it is up the the MPTS to weigh up the evidence and decide whether a doctor's fitness to practise is impaired and, if so, what sanctions they should face.

This can include supervision orders, temporary suspensions, or in the most serious breaches erasure from the medical register - banning them from working in the UK.

They can also be cleared of all allegations.

The fitness to practise tribunal, which began on January 23, is considering several allegations against 53-year-old Dr Kochar dating from an examination on May 5 2008.

These include that he "undertook an inappropriate and non-clinically indicated physical examination of Patient A’s legs" during which he felt her legs from the ankle to her groin and "brushed [his] thumb over Patient A's clitoris" before "cupping her bottom".

READ MORE: Is the future of medicine prescribing 'good' bacteria?

The tribunal will also consider claims that Dr Kochar "undertook an inappropriate and non-clinically indicated physical examination of Patient A’s lower stomach" by allegedly brushing his fingers over her vagina, cupped and/or squeezed her breasts, and "pinched Patient A's nipples".

During the same examination, Dr Kochar is alleged to have carried out "an inappropriate and non-clinically indicated physical examination of an old scar on Patient A’s back, just above the intergluteal cleft" at which point he was said to be "sexually aroused" with an erection.

The allegations state that "on one or more occasion" Dr Kochar "deliberately pressed [his] aroused genitals" against the patient's arm and stomach; "inserted [his] finger" in the woman's vagina while not wearing gloves; and failed to explain to the patient why the examination was necessary or what it would involve.

He is also alleged to have failed to obtain her consent, offer her a chaperone, or record the examination of the patient's breasts and vagina in her medical records.

Dr Kochar's conduct was allegedly "sexually motivated".

READ MORE: Retired Glasgow medic to lead expert review into neonatal deaths spike

Dr Kochar, who qualified in medicine in India in 1991, has admitted that he did not record undertaking any examination of Patient A.

However, all remaining allegations are still being considered by the MPTS panel with the tribunal in Manchester expected to continue until February 3.