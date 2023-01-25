A trifling matter
MANY Scots will be taking a sabbatical from Netflix tonight to instead meet up with auld acquaintances, munch haggis, gargle whisky and recite poetry.
But the big question is… what pudding should be chomped on Burns Night?
Helpful Diary correspondent David Donaldson points us in the direction of the Gousto website, which is promoting a recipe for Flamin’ Irn-Bru trifle, otherwise known as "Tipsy Laird".
If you should decide to partake of this monstrosity – sorry, delicacy – it involves soaking sponge fingers in whisky, adding custard, then an Irn-Bru jelly.
Our correspondent wonders if the makers of Irn-Bru are outraged to witness their famous cordial being dabbled with in such a reckless manner.
Says David: “Barr’s should adopt the slogan: Wha daur trifle wi me?”
Hard to swallow
A CURIOUS tale that links (perhaps inconclusively) amateur dentistry and affairs of state. West Ender Deedee Cuddihy was on Byres Road when she overheard a woman say to a man outside Tesco: "My tooth fell out so I just stuck it back in; then I swallowed it… the day the Queen died."
Morbid money matters
LEGALLY–ASTUTE Henry Smith from Falkirk points out that: “A will is a dead giveaway.”
Dumping on Dons
CONGRATULATIONS to Darvel FC for slaying the mighty Aberdeen in a memorable Scottish Cup encounter.
Our favourite social media comment about the Dons loss to a sixth-tier Ayrshire side comes from a Twitter user who sums it up succinctly by writing: “Losing to a team that probably doesn't even have a Wikipedia page.”
Drink drama
VISITING the tearoom of a well-known department store, reader Jim Morris was disappointed to receive a teacup with no saucer.
“I asked a member of staff behind the counter about the saucers that should come with the teacups,” says Jim. “The chap looked puzzled then went away and came back with a box full of tomato ketchup and HP sauce.”
Read more from the Diary: The writing is on the wall for Whitecraigs
Chandleresque
A DIARY tale about a high school pupil reminds retired English teacher Gwen McKean of her stint in a posh Edinburgh school. Pupils were charged with writing essays about American crime fiction author Raymond Chandler.
One young scholar described Chandler’s oeuvre thus: “His books were as hard-boiled as a concrete egg dipped in lava.”
Says Gwen: “That’s the sort of simile that even Chandler would have been proud of.”
A fishy tale
KEEPING tropical fish at home has a calming effect on the agitated mind, claims reader Julie Dawson, who adds: “Must be all the indoor fins.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here