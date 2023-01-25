BEST BEACH
St Cyrus. Apart from being one of the most stunning on the east coast – I’ve never seen sunsets like it, anywhere – it’s where my dad used to play as a wee lad. I can sometimes make out the ghost of my granny on the clifftops, ringing her brass bell to tell him to climb back up and get his tea.
The East Sands in St Andrews has many happy memories. And the beach below Kinghorn caravan site, though I haven’t been there for 50 years, so it may have changed slightly.
BEST BUILDING
It was Glasgow School of Art. What a splendour it was. What can I say. My heart was broken. To set it on fire once was a tragedy; to set it on fire twice implies Dundee involvement. I’m joking. Obviously. Of buildings just about standing: The Customs House in Dock St in Dundee has been left to rot, apparently, but it’s a glory we can’t afford to lose, given we bulldozed most of the others. I hope the council – who’ve done so much better with this kind of thing recently – are onto it.
BEST CHILDHOOD MEMORY
Visits to Craigtoun Park with my mum and dad as a bairn. An impossibly vast garden of endless wonders and delights. Fairy villages, big trains, an Italian castle with a shop that sold a choc ice called Midnight Mint; boats, hidden ornamental gardens, the best crazy-golf course in Scotland, cheese toasties ... It still is, in its charming, a-bit-run-down way. I always had to be dragged greetin’ back to the car.
BEST WALK OR CYCLE
If I can get my bad ankle fixed again, cycling out the Shiellhill Road to The Drovers in Memus in summer for dinner and a pint, and then back, a lot more slowly. Or the path up through Glen Doll into Corrie Fee is always a fine stroll.
BEST VIEW
Looking down to the Tay Estuary from Auchterhouse Hill in the Sidlaws, and then turning round to see Kirriemuir keeking through the trees: it’s the only place you can see Dundee and Kirrie from one vantage, so I’m technically never more at home. Or looking down into Assynt from Stac Pollaidh up towards Suilven, which always brings out the sobbing patriot.
BEST SHOP
Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater seems to hold out the promise of selling every childhood delight you thought lost to history, but it’s always shut when we’re in Ballater. One day. Otherwise, Guitar Guitar in Glasgow.
Lord, you can take me now. My second favourite shop is Guitar Guitar in Edinburgh. Etc. The trick is emerging without a remortgage.
BEST STREET
Architecturally, The Mile in Edinburgh, because it’s impossible not to discover something new. There’s always some new close you haven’t explored, and you never know what’ll be lurking down there in the shadows: a wee pub, a wee church, a sudden heart-stopping view, a strange little restaurant, or your early death. In terms of too-personal-to-explain, aching-palm, eerie poignancy, Craig Road in Tayport, where my grandfather used to live. But in terms of what just makes me straightforwardly happy: Shore St in Ullapool pre-midge season with a pint and a fish supper.
Or home, i.e. Kirriemuir High Street. Best wee toon in the world.
BEST SCOTTISH DELICACY
Is this even a question? I mean does anyone ever answer anything other than ‘the Fisher and Donaldson’s fudge doughnut’? If they do, they’re never had a fudge doughnut. Anyway: the fudge doughnut. There are fair imitations available of this fat-sodden, crème anglaise-pumped delight, but check out the real thing, at least once. Your intake should be limited to about six a year. Fine to consume them all on the same day.
BEST CAFÉ
I used to love the Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, but that’s gone corporate canteen now. What a shame. It was the nearest thing we had to the V&A café in South Kensington. Otherwise I always feel quite serene in the café at the Kelvingrove.
The Chocolate Tree in Bruntsfield if I’ve done something virtuous enough to deserve chocolate, which is rare. The Bach, a Kiwi place in Dundee, is absolutely storming. Also the best coffee I’ve had in these parts.
BEST PLACE FOR ALONE TIME
The shed in the garden, is the sad and truthful answer. It’s a hell to my own taste. There are some grudging concessions to acceptable furnishing, but mostly it’s just a ton of stupid gadgets. Or the pier in St Andrews, in one of those rare gaps when the students have gone home and the golfers haven’t yet shown up. Or the Roman road in Caddam Woods in Kirrie with the dog and some random podcast where two angry men agree that everything is rubbish.
Alternatively, Guitar Guitar in Glasgow with six fudge doughnuts.
Toy Fights: A Boyhood by Don Paterson is now available. See Don at Paisley Book Festival on February 18 and at Topping & Company in St Andrews on February 22.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here