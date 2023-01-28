What’s the story?

The Magical World of Moss.

Is that a new theme park?

I can see how you might jump to that conclusion. But, nope, I am talking about a BBC Four documentary.

I’m not a big fan of moss …

Let me guess. You are about to gripe about how it turns your patio a yucky green colour and creates a pesky slip hazard?

You know me too well.

Indeed. Let’s proceed. This beautiful film – packed with mesmerising time-lapse photography and CGI footage – travels to the moss-covered landscapes of Japan, Iceland, France and Denmark to hear from the scientists investigating its incredible properties and potential.

Fun fact: Moss evolved from oceanic algae that emerged onto land 450 million years ago and played a role in helping transform this planet “from an arid rock into a lush world.” According to the programme blurb: “Mosses have colonised almost every corner of the Earth’s surface.”

That last bit sounds like a sci-fi thriller voiceover.

You are not entirely wrong. There is an element of Tomorrow’s World about it. One of the fascinating strands explored is how moss could assist humans on a quest to boldly pioneer outer space – including the hostile environment of Mars – in the not-so-distant future.

When can I watch?

The Magical World of Moss is on BBC Four, Wednesday, 9pm.