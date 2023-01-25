ALTHOUGH we are still in the midst of winter and some of us may be spending less time outdoors, there are still many ways to take action to help the country’s wildlife at this time of year.

Looking after nature is good for us and our environment – and it’s genuinely very easy to make more space for nature in our lives. Winter is a great season to head out – just wrap up warm and follow our top tips.

1. FEED THE LOCALS

Bruised or overly-soft fruit can be left out for badgers, foxes and birds. Cut fruit in half and leave on grass or spike on a tree branch. If cats or dogs are nearby, avoid dried fruit as this can cause them harm.

2. ENJOY LAZY GARDENING

Leaving areas overgrown or filled with leaves gives insects, amphibians and small animals a quiet and cosy place to hide during colder months. Leave borders/ herbaceous plants intact with seed heads – many insects overwinter in hollow stems.

3. NOTICE WHAT’S NEARBY

We discovered more local walks during lockdown. There’s plenty of wildlife to spot, particularly in urban parks and local paths – from ducks to deer. If feeding ducks, do not give them bread. Instead try sweetcorn, porridge oats, and bird seed.

4. VOLUNTEER TIME FOR NATURE

One of the best things to do for nature, and have fun along the way, is volunteering. From counting squirrels to building paths and planting trees, there’s a huge range of things to do, whilst meeting new friends, gaining work experience and getting outdoors. Take a look at volunteering opportunities on NatureScot’s website or search on the Volunteer Scotland website.

5. HELP OUR FEATHERED FRIENDS

Erect bird houses and feeders, clean out existing ones and keep feeders topped up. Other animals and insects also use the houses for shelter. Create a regular feeding schedule, and remember to provide water. To attract a range of birds try putting out sunflower hearts, quality peanuts, nyjer seed, and/or high-energy seed mixes. Fat balls are a great energy source during winter.

6. PROVIDE WATER FOR WILDLIFE

Garden ponds are a great water source for wildlife but when temperatures drop a prolonged freeze can mean problems for fish and hibernating frogs and newts. Crack the ice with a stick to make a hole, or float a ball in the water to stop it freezing. A pond needn’t be a large outlay, even using a deep saucer of water on a windowsill can help.

7. KEEP A LOOKOUT

Submit sightings of any birds, animals, plants and more. The iRecord website and app is easy to use and collects everyday wildlife sightings, so they can be checked by experts to support research.

8. TAKE ACTION NOW

Following our tips helps nature, both immediately and in the future. Spending time in nature means you’re more likely to care for and respect nature, thereby helping fight nature loss and climate change.

9. LEARN OUTDOORS

We all learn outdoors no matter what our age. Spot frosty patterns on leaves and spider webs, download plant or bird ID apps, or simply listen to bird song to notice the seasonal changes.

10. ENJOY ALL THE BENEFITS

We de-stress, feel energised, and improve our physical health when outdoors. Keep consistent – arrange walks with a friend, set a motivational alarm or head out at lunch to enjoy daylight and a daily dose of Vitamin D.