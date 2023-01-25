Dramatic images show the damage to the road surface after a burst pipe sent water surging through the concrete and left 250,000 people without water.

The burst pipe in Milngavie left a quarter of a million people without water in Glasgow and the surrounding area on Tuesday evening, with many businesses forced to close.

The 36-inch pipe ruptured on Tuesday and the volume of water caused extensive damage to the junction of Auchenhowie Road and Glasgow Road.

A Scottish Water statement said: "Scottish Water responded to a burst 36” water main at Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie and undertook network alterations to restore water supplies to 100,000 properties affected in the Glasgow City centre, Kelvinside, Tradeston, Ibrox, Knightswood, Yoker, Scotstoun and Partick area."

Glasgow Road, Milngavie following the aftermath of a water main pipe that burst yesterday (Image: Colin Mearns)

On Wednesday morning people in the G3 area were still suffering from disruption.

However, Scottish Water and the local council have now been left with the "huge task" of repairs.

The roads in question are shut and diversions in place, with the impact on drivers expected to last for up to two weeks.

A spokesperson said: "Our repair teams are onsite at Auchenhowie Road as we begin to prepare to undertake repairs on the burst 36” water main.

"We are working with our utility partners to ensure the safe excavation of the area required.

"To ensure the safety of our teams and members of the public, Glasgow Road and parts of Auchenhowie road will remain closed with local diversions in place.

"Due to the extent of the damage caused, it is expected that following the completions of the repair, we estimated 10-14 days for the full reinstatement and removal of traffic management and local diversions.

"However, as our reinstatement progresses we hope to be in a position to scale back on diversion routes.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption that this is causing for our customers.

"This was a major burst which impacted a large number of people in and around Glasgow, we thank everyone for their patience while our teams worked hard to restore supply as quickly as possible.”