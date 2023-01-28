They are finally here, popping through the slush and slurry of the winter garden. Snowdrops: those modest but intrepid forerunners of the coming spring.

William Wordsworth celebrated them in one of his most unpretentious and charming of sonnets. Here it is.

LESLEY DUNCAN

TO A SNOWDROP

Lone Flower, hemmed in with snows, and white as they

But hardier far, once more I see thee bend

Thy forehead as if fearful to offend,

Like an unbidden guest. Though day by day

Storms, sallying from the mountain-tops, waylay

The rising sun, and on the plains descend;

Yet art thou welcome, welcome as a friend

Whose zeal outruns his promise! Blue-eyed-May

Shall soon behold this border thickly set

With bright jonquils, their odours

lavishing

On the soft west-wind and his frolic peers;

Nor will I then thy modest grace forget,

Chaste Snowdrop, venturous harbinger of Spring,

And pensive monitor of fleeting years!

