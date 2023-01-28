A Solo Exhibition by John McNaught

28 January-18 February. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

John McNaught is a versatile and prolific artist working in Project Ability’s Aspire workshops. This large solo exhibition covers every angle of his extensive and diverse painting practice. Visitors to the exhibition can discover the wide reaches of McNaught’s style and subject matter.

project-ability.co.uk

Our World: A Koestler Arts Exhibition for Scotland

28 January-26 February. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Koestler Arts is the UK’s most well-known prison arts charity. For this new show, they return to Tramway to exhibit visual art, poetry and music. Every artwork on display is made by someone in a Scottish prison, young offender institution, secure hospital or under supervision in the community. The show aims to demonstrate how much people who are in prison care about what is happening in the wider world.

tramway.org

Elizabeth Price: SLOW DANS

28 January-14 May. Entry free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

One of the most ambitious installations to date gets its Scottish premiere at GoMA this month. Turner Prize-winning artist Elizabeth Price brings her SLOW DANS installation to Glasgow. The display is a cycle of three, 10-screen videos that present a fictional past, parallel present and imagined future.

glasgowlife.org.uk

Asuf Ishaq: Articles of Home

2-22 February. Entry free. Glasgow School of Art, Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RF.

Birmingham-based artist Asuf Ishaq is showcasing his first solo exhibition in Glasgow. Visitors can discover Ishaq’s wide range of practices, from sculpture pieces to video and sound. His art draws on his experience of migration as a child and the stories of his parents’ migration.

gsaexhibitions.wordpress.com

Scottish Nature Photography Awards

28 January-26 February. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

This exhibition at the Scottish Ornithologists Club, presents the winning entries in the 11th Scottish Nature Photography competition. See the prize winners’ works and discover photographs taken in Scotland by photographers and filmmakers from around the world.

the-soc.org.uk/exhibitions

The Frustrated Traveller

4-11 February. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Enjoy an exhibition of textile art by textile artist Sheila Dalglish. Visitors can discover art based around colourful landscapes inspired by Dalglish’s daily walks during lockdown. The title of the exhibition comes from the fact that Dalglish was unable to do all the travelling she wanted during that period, which led her to dig deep into memories of old trips and enjoy them for a second time.

sdalgleish.co.uk

All Mortal Greatness is But Disease

28 January-19 February. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Linthouse Building, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8BT.

This exhibition from the Scottish Maritime Museum considers the history and impact of commercial whaling, with a particular focus on Scotland’s participation in the industry. Through artefacts, photographs and artworks, visitors can learn about the unsettling story of industrial whaling and its impact on ecosystems.

scottishmaritimemuseum.org

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society: Photography Exhibition

28 January-5 February. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Linthouse Building, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8BT.

For the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society’s tenth anniversary photography competition, discover an exhibition of stunning photographs taken across the UK. The charity provides vital financial support and assistance to merchant seafarers, fishermen and their dependents in need.

scottishmaritimemuseum.org

Remapped

28 January-5 March. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13a Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

London-based artist Robert Fry brings his exhibition to Edinburgh’s Arusha Gallery. After having solo exhibitions across the globe, from London and Berlin to Los Angeles, his work is on display in Scotland. Visitors are confronted with an engaging exploration of the human form that asks profound questions about people’s physical presence.

arushagallery.com/exhibitions

Between Formlessness and Form

28 January-9 April. Entry free. Verdant Works, W Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee, DD1 5BT.

This exhibition from local artist Sarah Rychtarova presents metaphysical glimpses into possible worlds under our feet and above our heads. The body of work on display spins layers of meaning into sculptures and paintings as they embody the metaphorical weaving of a bridge between formlessness and form.

verdantworks.co.uk

Charlotte Cohen