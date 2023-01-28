We’re always using the garden path, so when laying or renewing one we need to make sure it’s easy to use and is made from sustainable materials.

Concrete slabs and pebble chip are the traditional materials for paths and both have their problems. Concrete and concrete blocks are level and very easy to walk on, sweep and keep generally tidy. They can become slippery in shady places but a power hose deals with that very efficiently. They should be cemented in to prevent an offensive little strip of green vegetation insolently appearing between the slabs.

If you’ve got these slabs just now, the most sustainable policy is to leave well alone, but don’t lay fresh ones. Concrete production is one of our most serious polluters, accounting for around 10% of global CO2 emissions. And then there’s the environmental cost of distribution.

At between £13 and £17 for 1 x 0.5m, concrete slabs are roughly the same price as recycled rubber tyres and you can get 10m x 1.2m rolls for £150. This pathing has all the advantages of concrete with the additional benefit that it’s non-slip and more comfortable to walk and kneel on.

Stone slabs are another sustainable option. Clearly they cost a lot to transport, so the shorter the distance the better. This shouldn’t be a problem in a land of stone like Scotland. But be careful and check where they were quarried: many retailers supply slabs from India and they should not be bought.

Children as young as 10 account for a quarter of India’s quarrying workforce. They wield sledgehammers and jack hammers in quarries without any shoes, gloves or protective gear. They’re part of a migrant population living in shanty towns nearby.

The quarrying process causes huge environmental damage. The ground water is polluted, the landscape trashed by illegal dumping and transporting stone half way across the world incurs massive energy costs.

The most sustainable option is to buy reclaimed stone or bricks from one of the Scottish firms offering this service. One is West Coast Reclamation in Paisley.

I can never understand why people chose to use stone chips. Admittedly they were cheap and easy to lay but then come back to bite you for as long as you can stand having them. Weeds inevitably germinate in the mud and debris from our shoes and can only be removed by weeding, frequent hoeing or pernicious life-destroying weedkiller.

Recycled rubber chips or crumbs are the modern sustainable alternatives, but like woodchip they become weedy and need topping up.

Plant of the week

Helleborus x hybridus ‘Pretty Ellen Pink’ bears large, clear pink flowers that face outward rather than drooping down. The light colour shows up well against dark soil and grey skies. Dark flowered hellebores look dramatic in photographs but disappear in the shadows of a real garden; especially since hellebores thrive in semi-shade. They also need moist but free-draining soil. Give them a spot where they are happy and they will reliably bloom for many years