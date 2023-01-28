Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will open its doors on February 1, bringing a brand new, one-of-a-kind dining experience to the city. The critically acclaimed restaurant is located in St James Quarter and is the brand’s first UK venture outside London.

Ready to welcome guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, the menu is built around its iconic, namesake dish – made with crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg and a mustard maple syrup on a buttermilk waffle and supported by a playful take on comfort food ,

IG: @duckandwaffle

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow East End

Small plates, big flavours and a menu you won’t find anywhere else, The Loveable Rogue has announced an evening menu offering tasty sharing plates. The restaurant, now open until late, serves unique sharing dishes and traditional gastro pub recipes, as well as a seasonal well-crafted daily breakfast and brunch menu, and a legendary Sunday roast menu.

IG: @theloveablerougeglasgow_

The Alchemist, Glasgow

The cosmos-inspired cocktail bar opened late December, unleashing its unique "theatre served" experience and molecular mixology. Along with the extensive cocktail menu, there are dishes such as Fried Chicken in a Basket and "Next Level" chocolate brownie. The huge venue, just off George Square, can accommodate up to 260 guests and has a jaw-dropping Moon Room and sparkling celestial touches throughout. There's a St James Quarter branch in Edinburgh and plans to open a second in that city.

IG @thealchemistuk