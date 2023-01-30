Pinot noir is undoubtedly one of the great grapes, but its also a very niche market. Let’s face it, at the bottom end of the market they can be as thin as a politician’s veneer while those at the top end can be so complex, you need to be a published author to unravel them.
So what it it about this enigmatic grape that creates such loyal followers? Personally, I’ve never got it. Yeah, there are some lowish priced fruity styles but to me, they lack the concentration of virtually any merlot, cabernet or shiraz of the same price and so I can’t see the point of them.
Trust me, Pinot noir under £10 a bottle has less complexity than a single-ingredient omelette. Actually, in truth, I’m just in a sulk about the ones at the top that I can’t afford, most of which come from Burgundy of course. If I won the lottery (the big one, not that wee thing shared among neighbours) I’d be drinking Romanée Conti Grand Cru at least once a week with a smattering of Bordeaux first growths and the occasional Opus One from California filling in the rest of the week. And there goes the morning alarm. Time to start another daydream, folks ...
Clocktower, Pinot Noir, NZ
Well balanced fruit and the benefit of 24 months French oak ageing to give it some well deserved complexity.
Marks & Spencer £14
Luis Felipe Edwards Pinot Noir, Chile
This one differs from similarly priced new world offerings by having plenty of body, There’s just enough small berry fruit to make me smile, plus hints of oaky vanilla and a refreshing finish.
Sainsburys £11
