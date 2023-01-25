As one of Scotland's most scenic locations, there are sure to be no shortage of applicants for the permanent and seasonal jobs now available at Loch Lomond Golf Club. By Karen Peattie

ROSSDHU House, once the ancestral home of the Colquhoun Clan on the banks of Loch Lomond, is at the heart of Loch Lomond Golf Club, the exclusive private Members’ Club.

Visiting Members, their families and guests can choose to stay in one of 54 luxury suites situated between the imposing Georgian mansion and a series of beautifully appointed lodges around the estate.

Its parkland course was designed in 1994 by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morris and is ranked among the finest in the world for championship golf.

The five-star facility offers numerous staff benefits. Closed at Christmas and during January, the Club offers an extremely generous holiday package alongside flexible contracts offering a perfect work-life balance.

Perks range from discounted rates for golf, country pursuits such as clay pigeon shooting and spa treatments to a cycle to work scheme, meals in the staff canteen and retail discounts in both the spa and golf pro shop.

Currently employing 203 staff which will rise to about 260 during the peak season, Loch Lomond Golf Club is recruiting for both seasonal and permanent roles in 2023.

The Spa, situated within a stunning Victorian walled garden designed by renowned landscape gardener Thomas White in 1797, is currently recruiting for two therapists and a part-time therapist who will deliver a range of body treatments for women and men.

Below, two Spa colleagues talk about their careers and experiences.

For more information, contact recruitment@lochlomond.com

----------------------------------------------

‘Nothing can beat hands-on experience’

Ongoing training and opportunities to learn are among the benefits of working as part of the Spa team, says therapist Jade Hanna

WHILE in her last year at Clydebank College, the opportunity to join the Spa team at Loch Lomond Golf Club came along and therapist Jade Hanna hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s such an amazing place to work,” she explains. “It’s a beautiful spa and we have the best clients.”

Jade recalls that “wow” moment when she came for her interview. “The Spa Manager had come to the college to give a talk and spoke about the brands they used and how there were close partnerships with those brands,” she says.

“That really interested me because I felt that there would be really good training opportunities. Like a lot of people, I’d heard of the Club – I used to work in a bar in Luss and some customers worked here. I knew a bit about the ancestral background of the Colquhoun family too, but didn’t know quite what to expect until I arrived. It was a real ‘wow’ moment – this place is amazing and I was taken aback at just how big the grounds are.”

While Jade had been lucky enough to experience many beautiful Spas, Loch Lomond Golf Club was “in a league of its own”. She says: “It’s quite different because of its location but also because it is private. The atmosphere is very different too. There’s no rushing around, it’s very calm, nice and relaxed and clients notice that. We have plenty of time between clients so the therapists can really focus on the individual and take a little breather before it’s time for the next client.”

Jade has now worked at Loch Lomond Golf Club for just over four years and believes that she has really grown as a therapist during that time, constantly developing her skills and learning new techniques in massage and facials.

“Working with the Germaine de Capuccini and ishga brands is fantastic and we spend a lot of time learning new techniques and understanding the benefits of the brands. I would say that in my first year here, I learned more than I did the whole time I was at college,” Jade adds.

“Don’t get me wrong, college was great, but I don’t think anything can beat that hands-on experience and learning from your colleagues. I knew that I was going to benefit from great training at Loch Lomond but I didn’t expect it to be so comprehensive.”

Living locally in nearby Alexandria, Jade says that working at Loch Lomond Golf Club gives her a great work-life balance. “We’re all mums and everyone in the Spa team is so supportive – we all understand the challenges,” she adds. “We’re really one big happy family here and having such lovely clients is the icing on the cake. Having such a beautiful spa and providing the first-class, luxury service that we do is so important – it’s great to be part of it.”

---------------------------------------------

‘I absolutely adore my job and love working at the club’s Spa’

Colleen Berrie arrived at the Club 10 years ago as a freelance therapist. She is now Spa Training Manager

FOR Colleen Berrie, living in Alexandria – a short drive from Loch Lomond Golf Club – is just one of the reasons she chose to join the Spa team. “Coming through the gates for that first time – I felt I was home,” she recalls.

Like many employees at the exclusive, five-star private Members’ Club, Colleen was

“blown away” when she was shown round what was to become her new place of work. “That was nearly 10 years ago and that sweeping drive still gets me every single time,” she laughs. “It’s so peaceful, so tranquil.

“People drive past the entrance on what is a busy road, particularly during the summer months, and they have no idea what’s hidden behind it. I didn’t know it was there despite it being so close to home and I really like that it’s a secret most people don’t know anything about.”

Colleen, 32, trained at Clydebank College and was also working in a small local salon when she met the former Spa manager who was giving a talk to students. “I was asked if I would be interested in helping out and that was the start of my relationship with the Club,” she explains.

Starting as a freelance therapist, she progressed to full-time therapist then head therapist before being promoted to Spa Training Manager.

“I absolutely adore my job and love working here,” says Colleen.

“Clients and staff alike rarely experience spa treatment rooms where they can see out into a garden and for our clients in particular, when they come to us for the first time … their reaction really makes your day. Our Members come from all over the world and stay in the most prestigious places so when they tell us that our Spa is their favourite, we are really proud and happy.”

While its location within a beautiful, tranquil, Victorian walled garden provides a setting like no other, the Spa’s facilities are second to none with spacious treatment rooms along with tropical shower, sauna, steam room, vitality pools and ice fountain – and, of course, separate relaxation rooms for women and men.

Therapists use Germaine de Capuccini and ishga products to deliver a full range of body treatments.

“We were one of the first spas in Scotland to introduce ishga, an organic skincare range that has Hebridean seaweed at its core,” says Colleen. “Our clients also love Germaine de Capuccini, a high-end Spanish range which we introduced in 2017 – it’s very luxurious and results driven.

“It’s important to renew and update our skills – that could be learning new massage techniques or even quite simple things that will help build confidence and can lead to new career opportunities.”

For the Spa team at Loch Lomond Golf Club, however, it’s not all about administering massages and facials.

As Colleen explains: “Our role is to help our clients relax so it’s important that our therapists have excellent interpersonal skills and what we love about working here is that our regular clients always remember our names – that’s something that gives us all a lift because you do get to know people really well.”

Colleen, now 32, is a prime example of someone whose career has grown and flourished as a member of the Spa team at Loch Lomond Golf Club. “I’m more confident as a person,” she says. “Meeting people from all over the world, people with different life experiences, really opens your mind and helps you broaden your horizons.

“For therapists who are looking for a new challenge, particularly if you live reasonably locally to us, please do apply for our current vacancies. It’s such a welcoming team with family-friendly hours, great benefits and perks, and a working environment that you are unlikely to find anywhere else.”